Iowa State vs Arizona Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 27

The Arizona Wildcats (13-6, 7-1 Big 12) will look to extend a six-game home winning streak when they square off against the Iowa State Cyclones (17-2, 7-1 Big 12) on January 27, 2025 at McKale Center.

Iowa State vs. Arizona Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, January 27, 2025

Game time: 10:30 PM ET

TV channel: ESPN

Location: Tucson, Arizona

Arena: McKale Center

Iowa State vs. Arizona Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Arizona win (51.7%)

Before you wager on Monday's Iowa State-Arizona spread (Iowa State -1.5) or total (151.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Iowa State vs. Arizona: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Arizona has won 10 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover nine times.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Iowa State (11-6) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (64.7%) than Arizona (1-1) does as the underdog (50%).

The Cyclones have done a better job covering the spread in road games (4-1-0) than they have in home games (7-4-0).

The Wildcats' winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .600. They are 6-4-0 ATS on their home court and 3-2-0 on the road.

Against the spread, in conference play, Iowa State is 8-1-0 this season.

Arizona's Big 12 record against the spread is 5-4-0.

Iowa State vs. Arizona: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 12 games this year and has walked away with the win 11 times (91.7%) in those games.

This year, the Cyclones have won 11 of 12 games when listed as at least -106 or better on the moneyline.

Arizona has been the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it split the games.

The Wildcats have played as a moneyline underdog of -113 or longer in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Iowa State has a 51.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Iowa State vs. Arizona Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa State's +355 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 18.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 84.6 points per game (11th in college basketball) while allowing 65.9 per outing (44th in college basketball).

Curtis Jones' team-leading 18.6 points per game ranks 41st in the country.

Arizona has a +262 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.8 points per game. It is putting up 82.7 points per game, 26th in college basketball, and is giving up 68.9 per outing to rank 100th in college basketball.

Caleb Love's 15.3 points per game paces Arizona and ranks 221st in college basketball.

The 34.4 rebounds per game the Cyclones average rank 80th in the country, and are 6.8 more than the 27.6 their opponents record per outing.

Joshua Jefferson is 58th in college basketball action with 8.3 rebounds per game to lead the Cyclones.

The Wildcats record 36.6 rebounds per game (23rd in college basketball) while allowing 28.4 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 8.2 boards per game.

Tobe Awaka averages 7.8 rebounds per game (90th in college basketball) to lead the Wildcats.

Iowa State ranks 12th in college basketball with 106.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 16th in college basketball defensively with 83.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Wildcats put up 102.9 points per 100 possessions (44th in college basketball), while giving up 85.7 points per 100 possessions (45th in college basketball).

