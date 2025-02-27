Indianapolis Colts Odds to Win 2026 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 1:32 p.m.

In terms of odds to win the Super Bowl (+8000), the Indianapolis Colts are 24th in the league right now.

Before you place your bet on this year at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the Indianapolis Colts futures insights you need to know.

Colts Postseason Odds

Odds to win the Super Bowl: +8000 (Bet $100 to win $8,000)

Colts Stats Insights (2024)

With 361.2 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked fourth-worst in the NFL, the Colts were forced to lean on their 13th-ranked offense (334.8 yards per contest) to keep them competitive last season.

The Colts totaled 22.2 points per game on offense last season (17th in NFL), and they ranked 24th on the other side of the ball with 25.1 points allowed per game.

Indianapolis compiled 197.7 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 25th in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked 26th, allowing 229.4 passing yards per game.

From an offensive standpoint, the Colts ranked eighth in the NFL last season with 137.1 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 24th in rushing yards allowed per contest (131.8).

Despite sporting a bottom-five defense on third down that ranked third-worst in the NFL last season (44.4% third-down conversion rate), Indianapolis put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 18th in the NFL by putting up a 37.9% third-down percentage.

Last season, the Colts gained 5.5 yards per play (13th in the league), while they allowed 5.5 yards per play on the defensive side of the ball (18th in the NFL).

Indianapolis ranked 19th in the NFL with a -4 turnover margin last season after forcing 25 turnovers (seventh in the NFL) and committing 29 (29th in the NFL).

Colts Offseason Losses

Name Position 2024 GP New Team Dallis Flowers CB 4 Buccaneers Adam Gotsis DT 5 Buccaneers

