Indianapolis Colts Odds to Win 2024 Super Bowl, Make Playoffs

The Indianapolis Colts are +11000 to win the Super Bowl. Those are the 22nd-ranked odds in the NFL as of October 13. In terms of making the playoffs, the Colts sport +184 odds.

Colts Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +11000 (Bet $100 to win $11,000)

+11000 (Bet $100 to win $11,000) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000 (Bet $100 to win $10,000)

+10000 (Bet $100 to win $10,000) Odds to Make the Playoffs: +184 (Bet $100 to win $184)

+184 (Bet $100 to win $184) Odds to Win the AFC South: +390 (Bet $100 to win $390)

Colts Stats Insights

The Colts have the 12th-ranked offense this year (343.6 yards per game), and they've been worse defensively, ranking fifth-worst with 382 yards allowed per game.

The Colts are averaging 24 points per game on offense, which ranks them 10th in the . On defense, they rank 22nd, allowing 23 points per game.

Indianapolis owns the 14th-ranked passing offense this year (212.4 passing yards per game), and has been less effective on defense, ranking fifth-worst with 262.8 passing yards allowed per game.

The Colts are putting up 131.2 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them eighth in the . Defensively, they rank 19th, allowing 119.2 rushing yards per contest.

Offensively, Indianapolis ranks 16th in the with a 39.1% third-down percentage. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 15th in third-down percentage allowed (39.2%).

The Colts are allowing 5.6 yards per play on the defensive side of the ball (19th in the ), while putting up 5.4 per play (19th in the league) on offense this season.

With seven forced turnovers (12th in ) against four turnovers committed (sixth in ), Indianapolis' +3+3 turnover margin ranks 11th in the NFL.

Colts Betting Insights

Bookmakers rate the Colts much lower (22nd in the league) than the computer rankings do (seventh-best).

The Colts' Super Bowl odds have fallen from +10000 at the start of the season to +11000, the 14th-smallest change among all teams.

With odds of +11000, the Colts have been given a 0.9% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

With odds of +184, the Colts have been given a 35.2% chance of qualifying for the postseason.

Colts Leaders

Gardner Minshew has racked up 553 yards (138.3 ypg) on 57-of-83 passing with two touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Zack Moss has carried the ball 89 times for a team-high 445 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner. He's also tacked on eight catches for 72 yards (18.0 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

Michael Pittman Jr. has hauled in 31 receptions for 297 yards (59.4 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Josh Downs has put together a 255-yard season, reeling in 23 passes on 33 targets.

Kwity Paye paces the team with 3.0 sacks, and also has 4.0 TFL and 12 tackles.

Paye's status for Sunday is unknown.

Kenny Moore II has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 30 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended to his name.

