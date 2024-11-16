Indiana vs South Carolina Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 16

The Indiana Hoosiers (2-0) play the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-1) on November 16, 2024. The matchup airs on Peacock.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Indiana vs. South Carolina Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, November 16, 2024

3:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Arena: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Indiana vs. South Carolina Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: South Carolina win (51.2%)

Before you decide to wager on Indiana-South Carolina contest (in which Indiana is a 7.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 144.5 points), keep reading for a few betting insights and trends for Saturday's game.

Indiana vs. South Carolina: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Indiana won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

South Carolina covered 23 times in 34 matchups with a spread last season.

When the spread was set as 7.5 or more last season, Indiana (1-5) covered a lower percentage of those games when it was the favorite (16.7%) than South Carolina (2-3) did as the underdog (40%).

The Hoosiers sported a worse record against the spread when playing at home (8-9-0) than they did in road games (6-4-0) last season.

The Gamecocks' winning percentage against the spread at home was .588 (10-7-0) last season. On the road, it was .818 (9-2-0).

Indiana vs. South Carolina: Moneyline Betting Stats

Indiana won 78.6% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (11-3).

The Hoosiers won all six games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -319 or shorter.

Last season, South Carolina won 11 out of the 17 games, or 64.7%, in which it was the underdog.

Last season, the Gamecocks won one of their five games when they were an underdog by at least +255 on the moneyline.

Indiana has an implied moneyline win probability of 76.1% in this contest.

Indiana vs. South Carolina Head-to-Head Comparison

The Gamecocks pulled down 31.9 rebounds per game (184th in college basketball) while allowing 29.4 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.5 boards per game.

The Gamecocks recorded 98 points per 100 possessions (104th in college basketball), while giving up 91.9 points per 100 possessions (144th in college basketball).

