Indiana vs Louisville Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 27

The Indiana Hoosiers (4-0) hope to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the Louisville Cardinals (3-1) on November 27, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Indiana vs. Louisville Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Game time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Arena: Imperial Arena

Indiana vs. Louisville Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Indiana win (77.4%)

Before placing a bet on Wednesday's Indiana-Louisville spread (Indiana -2.5) or over/under (153.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Indiana vs. Louisville: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Indiana went 17-16-0 ATS last season.

Louisville covered 13 times in 32 matchups with a spread last season.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Louisville was 10-12 against the spread compared to the 5-7 ATS record Indiana put up as a 2.5-point favorite.

The Hoosiers had a worse record against the spread when playing at home (8-9-0) than they did on the road (6-4-0) last season.

Last year, the Cardinals were 6-12-0 at home against the spread (.333 winning percentage). On the road, they were 5-6-0 ATS (.455).

Indiana vs. Louisville: Moneyline Betting Stats

Indiana finished with an 11-3 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 78.6% of those games).

In games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -137 or shorter, the Hoosiers had a 9-2 record (winning 81.8% of their games).

Louisville was an underdog 23 times last season and won twice.

The Cardinals were 2-20 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +114 or more on the moneyline.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives Indiana a 57.8% chance to win.

Indiana vs. Louisville Head-to-Head Comparison

The Cardinals grabbed 32.4 rebounds per game (148th in college basketball) compared to the 32.7 of their opponents.

The Cardinals' 92.0 points per 100 possessions on offense ranked 248th in college basketball, and the 101.0 points they allowed per 100 possessions ranked 349th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!