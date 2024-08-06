2024 Indiana Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:47 AM

The Indiana Hoosiers have a record of 2-0 in 2024. For the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

Indiana 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Florida International Aug. 31 W 31-7 Hoosiers (-25.5) 51.5 2 Western Illinois Sept. 6 W 77-3 Hoosiers (-44.5) 54.5 3 @ UCLA Sept. 14 - Hoosiers (-2.5) 46.5 4 Charlotte Sept. 21 - - - 5 Maryland Sept. 28 - - - 6 @ Northwestern Oct. 5 - - - 8 Nebraska Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Indiana Last Game

The Hoosiers went head to head against the Western Illinois Leathernecks in their most recent game, winning 77-3. Kurtis Rourke threw for 268 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions on 15-of-17 passing (88.2%) for the Hoosiers in that game versus the Leathernecks. He also tacked on three carries for 13 yards and one rushing touchdown. On the ground, Justice Ellison ran for 117 yards on nine carries (13.0 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. Elijah Sarratt reeled in six balls for 137 yards (averaging 22.8 per catch), while scoring one touchdown against the Leathernecks.

Indiana Betting Insights

Indiana has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

