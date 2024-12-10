Illinois vs Wisconsin Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 10

The Illinois Fighting Illini (6-2, 0-1 Big Ten) aim to continue a six-game home winning streak when they host the Wisconsin Badgers (8-2, 0-1 Big Ten) on December 10, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Illinois vs. Wisconsin Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Arena: State Farm Center

Illinois vs. Wisconsin Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Illinois win (72%)

Before placing a wager on Tuesday's Illinois-Wisconsin spread (Illinois -6.5) or over/under (153.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Illinois vs. Wisconsin: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois has compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Wisconsin has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.

Illinois covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 80% of the time. That's more often than Wisconsin covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Fighting Illini covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered nine times in 18 games when playing at home, and they covered seven times in 11 games on the road.

Against the spread, the Badgers performed better at home (8-9-0) than on the road (3-9-0) last season.

Illinois vs. Wisconsin: Moneyline Betting Stats

Illinois has won in four of the five contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Fighting Illini have not lost in three games this year when favored by -280 or better on the moneyline.

Wisconsin has been the moneyline underdog three total times this season. Wisconsin has gone 2-1 in those games.

The Badgers have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +225 or longer.

Illinois has an implied victory probability of 73.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Illinois vs. Wisconsin Head-to-Head Comparison

Illinois has a +190 scoring differential, topping opponents by 23.8 points per game. It is putting up 86.3 points per game to rank 16th in college basketball and is giving up 62.5 per contest to rank 20th in college basketball.

Tomislav Ivisic's 16.1 points per game lead Illinois and are 173rd in college basketball.

Wisconsin puts up 82.0 points per game (61st in college basketball) while allowing 70.9 per contest (174th in college basketball). It has a +111 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 11.1 points per game.

John Tonje leads Wisconsin, averaging 21.5 points per game (14th in college basketball).

The Fighting Illini record 43.8 rebounds per game (first in college basketball) while conceding 29.6 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 14.2 boards per game.

Ivisic tops the Fighting Illini with 9.3 rebounds per game (27th in college basketball action).

The Badgers win the rebound battle by 1.1 boards on average. They collect 32.0 rebounds per game, 239th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 30.9.

Steven Crowl is 415th in the country with 5.7 rebounds per game, leading the Badgers.

Illinois' 103.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 58th in college basketball, and the 75.1 points it allows per 100 possessions rank third in college basketball.

The Badgers average 105.2 points per 100 possessions (36th in college basketball), while allowing 90.9 points per 100 possessions (199th in college basketball).

