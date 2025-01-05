Illinois vs Washington Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 5

The Illinois Fighting Illini (10-3, 2-1 Big Ten) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Washington Huskies (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) on January 5, 2025 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion.

Illinois vs. Washington Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, January 5, 2025

Sunday, January 5, 2025 Game time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Illinois vs. Washington Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Illinois win (63.5%)

Take a look at some betting insights for Illinois (-9.5) versus Washington on Sunday. The total has been set at 155.5 points for this game.

Illinois vs. Washington: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois is 7-6-0 ATS this season.

Washington has covered seven times in 12 matchups with a spread this year.

When the spread is set as 9.5 or more this season, Illinois (5-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (83.3%) than Washington (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).

At home last season, the Fighting Illini sported a worse record against the spread (9-9-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (7-4-0).

The Huskies performed better against the spread on the road (7-4-0) than at home (8-9-0) last season.

Illinois vs. Washington: Moneyline Betting Stats

Illinois has been victorious in six of the seven contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Fighting Illini have yet to lose in three games when named as moneyline favorite of -450 or better.

Washington has won 33.3% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (1-2).

The Huskies have played as a moneyline underdog of +340 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Illinois has an implied victory probability of 81.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Illinois vs. Washington Head-to-Head Comparison

Illinois is outscoring opponents by 21.7 points per game with a +282 scoring differential overall. It puts up 88.2 points per game (sixth in college basketball) and gives up 66.5 per contest (65th in college basketball).

Kasparas Jakucionis leads Illinois, scoring 16.3 points per game (154th in college basketball).

Washington outscores opponents by 5.6 points per game (posting 74.2 points per game, 220th in college basketball, and giving up 68.6 per outing, 109th in college basketball) and has a +79 scoring differential.

Great Osobor paces Washington, averaging 14.6 points per game (299th in college basketball).

The Fighting Illini win the rebound battle by 12.7 boards on average. They record 41.9 rebounds per game, which ranks second in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 29.2 per contest.

Tomislav Ivisic averages 9.2 rebounds per game (ranking 26th in college basketball) to lead the Fighting Illini.

The Huskies pull down 32.6 rebounds per game (206th in college basketball) while allowing 31.3 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 1.3 boards per game.

Osobor leads the team with 9.1 rebounds per game (30th in college basketball).

Illinois averages 106.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (25th in college basketball), and allows 80.0 points per 100 possessions (10th in college basketball).

The Huskies rank 209th in college basketball averaging 95.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 106th, allowing 87.9 points per 100 possessions.

