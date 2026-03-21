Illinois vs VCU College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Second Round

The No. 3 seed Illinois Fighting Illini (25-8) try to earn a trip to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup against the No. 11 seed VCU Rams (28-7) on Saturday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, starting at 7:50 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Illinois vs. VCU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 21, 2026

Saturday, March 21, 2026 Game time: 7:50 p.m. ET

7:50 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Greenville, South Carolina

Greenville, South Carolina Arena: Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Illinois vs. VCU Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Illinois win (62.6%)

Before placing a bet on Saturday's Illinois-VCU spread (Illinois -10.5) or total (152.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

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Illinois vs. VCU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois has covered 19 times in 33 games with a spread this season.

VCU is 19-16-0 ATS this season.

Illinois covers the spread when it is a 10.5-point favorite or more 52.9% of the time. That's less often than VCU covers as an underdog of 10.5 or more (100%).

The Fighting Illini have done a better job covering the spread in road games (6-4-0) than they have in home games (10-7-0).

Against the spread, the Rams have had better results on the road (6-4-0) than at home (7-10-0).

Illinois vs. VCU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Illinois has come away with 18 wins in the 23 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This year, the Fighting Illini have won 12 of 14 games when listed as at least -610 or better on the moneyline.

VCU has put together a 2-4 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Rams have played as a moneyline underdog of +440 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Illinois has a 85.9% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Illinois vs. VCU Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Illinois was ninth-best in college basketball offensively (83.6 points scored per game) and ranked 263rd on defense (74.8 points allowed).

Illinois was the best squad in the country in rebounds per game (39.7) and ranked 104th in rebounds allowed (30.1) last season.

With 14.9 assists per game last year, Illinois was 83rd in college basketball.

Last season, Illinois was 215th in the nation in turnovers committed (11.4 per game) and second-worst in turnovers forced (8.5).

VCU was lifted by its defense last season, as it ranked eighth-best in the nation by surrendering just 62.9 points per game. It ranked 94th in college basketball in points scored (76.9 per contest).

VCU allowed 29.4 rebounds per game last year (65th-ranked in college basketball), but it thrived by averaging 35.3 rebounds per contest (25th-best).

VCU delivered 15.0 dimes per game, which ranked them 77th in the country.

VCU committed 10.9 turnovers per game (150th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 12.9 turnovers per contest (53rd-ranked).

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