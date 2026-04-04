Illinois vs. UConn: 3 Best Bets, Prediction and Picks for the Final Four
The Final Four is upon us, and we will have a single-game betting piece for each national semifinal. To see our thoughts on other games as well as other betting articles, check out our full March Madness predictions page.
But for Connecticut vs. Illinois, here are our favorite bets.
All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published.
Final Four Best Bets, Picks for Illinois vs UConn
The first semifinal features 3 seed Illinois vs. 2 seed UConn, a matchup that pits one of the hottest offenses in the tournament against a program built on championship-level execution.
UConn reached this stage after a 19-point comeback vs. Duke capped by a buzzer-beater, while Illinois powered through its region with elite scoring balance and efficiency.
This game opened with Illinois as a slight favorite (-2.5), reflecting their statistical edge in rebounding, defense and shot volume.
Illinois -2.5
Step-by-step analysis:
1. Offensive efficiency edge
Illinois is one of the most complete offensive teams remaining:
- Multiple double-digit scorers
- Balanced shot distribution
- High points-per-possession output
They’ve consistently generated efficient offense regardless of opponent strength.
2. Star production + depth
Illinois features:
- Keaton Wagler (25 pts in Elite Eight)
- David Mirkovic (double-double threat)
They also had 3 players on the All-Region team, showing depth and consistency.
3. UConn volatility
UConn’s path:
- Needed a 19-point comeback vs Duke
- Relied heavily on late-game shot variance
While impressive, it signals:
- Inconsistent offensive stretches
- Dependence on clutch shot-making
4. Statistical matchup
Illinois has advantages in:
- Rebounding margin
- Defensive efficiency
- Shot quality creation
Prediction:
Illinois controls tempo and executes better late.
Under 139.5 Total Points
Why this total has value:
1. Final Four pace slowdown
Historically:
- Final Four games trend slower
- More half-court possessions
2. UConn defensive identity
UConn:
- Strong interior defense
- Limits easy scoring opportunities
3. Illinois adaptability
Illinois showed vs Houston:
- Ability to win in defensive games
4. Game script
- Close spread → tight game
- Late possessions become slower
Prediction:
Game played in half-court → fewer possessions.
Keaton Wagler OVER 17.5 Points
Why this is the best player prop:
1. High usage rate
- Illinois’ primary scoring option
- Leads offense in shot attempts
2. Tournament form
- 25 points in Elite Eight
- Consistent scoring output
3. Matchup advantage
- UConn struggles with perimeter scoring wings and guards
- Wagler thrives in isolation + transition
4. Minutes projection
- Final Four → 35+ minutes
- Heavy late-game usage
Prediction:
Wagler leads Illinois scoring.
Best Bets Summary
- Illinois -2.5
- Under 139.5
- Wagler OVER 17.5 Points
Here's our Michigan vs. Arizona best bets and picks.
Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.