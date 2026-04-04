Illinois vs. UConn: 3 Best Bets, Prediction and Picks for the Final Four

The Final Four is upon us, and we will have a single-game betting piece for each national semifinal. To see our thoughts on other games as well as other betting articles, check out our full March Madness predictions page.

But for Connecticut vs. Illinois, here are our favorite bets.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published.

Final Four Best Bets, Picks for Illinois vs UConn

The first semifinal features 3 seed Illinois vs. 2 seed UConn, a matchup that pits one of the hottest offenses in the tournament against a program built on championship-level execution.

UConn reached this stage after a 19-point comeback vs. Duke capped by a buzzer-beater, while Illinois powered through its region with elite scoring balance and efficiency.

This game opened with Illinois as a slight favorite (-2.5), reflecting their statistical edge in rebounding, defense and shot volume.

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Step-by-step analysis:

1. Offensive efficiency edge

Illinois is one of the most complete offensive teams remaining:

Multiple double-digit scorers

Balanced shot distribution

High points-per-possession output

They’ve consistently generated efficient offense regardless of opponent strength.

2. Star production + depth

Illinois features:

Keaton Wagler (25 pts in Elite Eight)

(25 pts in Elite Eight) David Mirkovic (double-double threat)

They also had 3 players on the All-Region team, showing depth and consistency.

3. UConn volatility

UConn’s path:

Needed a 19-point comeback vs Duke

Relied heavily on late-game shot variance

While impressive, it signals:

Inconsistent offensive stretches

Dependence on clutch shot-making

4. Statistical matchup

Illinois has advantages in:

Rebounding margin

Defensive efficiency

Shot quality creation

Prediction:

Illinois controls tempo and executes better late.

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Why this total has value:

1. Final Four pace slowdown

Historically:

Final Four games trend slower

More half-court possessions

2. UConn defensive identity

UConn:

Strong interior defense

Limits easy scoring opportunities

3. Illinois adaptability

Illinois showed vs Houston:

Ability to win in defensive games

4. Game script

Close spread → tight game

Late possessions become slower

Prediction:

Game played in half-court → fewer possessions.

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Why this is the best player prop:

1. High usage rate

Illinois’ primary scoring option

Leads offense in shot attempts

2. Tournament form

25 points in Elite Eight

Consistent scoring output

3. Matchup advantage

UConn struggles with perimeter scoring wings and guards

Wagler thrives in isolation + transition

4. Minutes projection

Final Four → 35+ minutes

Heavy late-game usage

Prediction:

Wagler leads Illinois scoring.

Best Bets Summary

Illinois -2.5

Under 139.5

Wagler OVER 17.5 Points

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.