Illinois State vs Missouri State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MVC Tournament

The No. 5 seed Illinois State Redbirds (18-13, 10-10 MVC) and the No. 12 seed Missouri State Bears (9-22, 2-18 MVC) will look to move on in the MVC tournament on Thursday as they meet at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Illinois State vs. Missouri State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Thursday, March 6, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Illinois State vs. Missouri State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Illinois State win (71.5%)

Before you bet on Thursday's Illinois State-Missouri State spread (Illinois State -5.5) or total (132.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Illinois State vs. Missouri State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois State has compiled a 17-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Missouri State has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Missouri State covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point underdog or more 72.7% of the time. That's more often than Illinois State covers as a favorite of 5.5 or more (33.3%).

When playing at home, the Redbirds have a worse record against the spread (7-8-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (8-4-0).

Against the spread, the Bears have had better results away (8-5-0) than at home (7-6-0).

Illinois State is 9-11-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

Missouri State is 10-10-0 against the spread in MVC games this season.

Illinois State vs. Missouri State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Illinois State has come away with nine wins in the 15 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Redbirds have come away with a win seven times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -225 or shorter on the moneyline.

Missouri State has won 19% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (4-17).

The Bears have gone 1-10 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +180 or longer (9.1%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Illinois State has a 69.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Illinois State vs. Missouri State Head-to-Head Comparison

Illinois State averages 76.1 points per game (116th in college basketball) while allowing 72.4 per contest (194th in college basketball). It has a +115 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 3.7 points per game.

Illinois State's leading scorer, Chase Walker, is 255th in college basketball scoring 15.1 points per game.

Missouri State puts up 68.4 points per game (315th in college basketball) while giving up 70.9 per contest (147th in college basketball). It has a -77 scoring differential and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

Dez White is 339th in the country with a team-leading 14.3 points per game.

The 29.7 rebounds per game the Redbirds average rank 306th in college basketball, and are 1.7 more than the 28 their opponents pull down per outing.

Walker leads the Redbirds with six rebounds per game (319th in college basketball play).

The Bears record 29.5 rebounds per game (317th in college basketball) while conceding 27.4 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.1 boards per game.

Michael Osei-Bonsu averages 7.5 rebounds per game (105th in college basketball) to lead the Bears.

Illinois State ranks 15th in college basketball with 105.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 338th in college basketball defensively with 100.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Bears rank 279th in college basketball averaging 92.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 249th, allowing 95.7 points per 100 possessions.

