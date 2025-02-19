Ideal Landing Spots for Deebo Samuel if the 49ers Grant His Trade Request

The San Francisco 49ers finished the 2024 season with a 6-11 record and missed out on the playoffs, with the roster enduring a long list of injuries. Following a forgettable campaign, the 49ers are inevitably going to make alterations to their current roster, and one of those changes appears to be Deebo Samuel headed to a new team.

Since the end of the season, Samuel has requested a trade from the 49ers, and the organization has shown a willingness to find a trade partner. This is the second straight offseason where San Francisco has had a wideout request a trade as Brandon Aiyuk asked to be traded last offseason before he landed a multi-year deal with the 49ers.

With Samuel expected to be playing elsewhere in 2025, what are the ideal landing spots for the disgruntled wide receiver? Let's take a look at which teams make the most sense for Samuel if the 49ers grant his trade request.

Ideal Landing Spots for Deebo Samuel

Washington Commanders

During the 2024 season, Samuel didn't produce gaudy numbers, finishing with the fewest receptions (51), receiving yards (670), receiving touchdowns (3), and yards per route run (1.60) of San Francisco's skill players with 50-plus targets, per PFF. While Samuel didn't have stellar receiving metrics, his 8.2 yards after the catch per reception (13th) is a reason why some teams could still view him as a viable weapon on offense.

For the Washington Commanders, they lacked a consistent No. 2 option in the passing game alongside Terry McLaurin this past season. Besides Samuel giving Jayden Daniels another proven veteran to get the ball to, Samuel would be a threat with the ball in his hands -- whether it be on the ground or through the air.

There's also a connection between the 49ers and Commanders with Adam Peters currently holding the position of general manager in Washington. Before becoming the general manager of the Commanders in 2024, Peters was the 49ers' vice president of player personnel from 2017 to 2020 and assistant general manager from 2021 to 2023.

Samuel is also still under contract -- which is why he'd need to be traded in the first place -- with two years remaining on his current deal. With the Commanders carrying the third-most cap space ($75.2 million) entering the offseason, they can afford to add Samuel while addressing other needs on the roster, as well.

New England Patriots

At the end of the 2024 campaign, the New England Patriots got a good sense that Drake Maye could very well be their long-term answer at quarterback. On the other hand, the offense was devoid of talent despite the team using multiple draft picks last offseason to address the wide receiver position.

The good news for the Patriots is that they possess the most cap space ($119.7 million) available entering the offseason, giving them ample room to overhaul the offense. Along with using draft capital on more pass catchers, New England could look to add an experienced wideout who can provide versatility.

Mike Vrabel is now the head coach of the Patriots, and during his previous tenure with the Tennessee Titans, they preferred to play a physical brand of football. Even though Samuel isn't going to generate tons of separation or run past defenders often anymore, he's still a physical weapon that can be deployed in a variety of ways.

Getting Maye a reliable pass-catching option and offensive line should be the priorities for New England this offseason, but bringing in Samuel as a secondary weapon wouldn't be the worst idea.

Denver Broncos

It's safe to say the Denver Broncos overachieved in 2024, earning a 10-7 record en route to a Wild Card Round loss to the Buffalo Bills. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix flashed potential in Sean Payton's offense, but the Broncos could still use a few pieces on the offensive side of the ball if they want to take the next step.

Payton revealed that Denver is hoping to add a 'joker' this offseason, sharing that he wants to add a running back or tight end who can be a versatile weapon in the offense. While Samuel doesn't fit the description of what Payton is talking about, we've seen the longtime head coach utilize players who can do a bit of everything before.

Despite not having an embarrassment of riches when it comes to cap space, the Broncos are still sitting with a modest $34.8 million to spend this offseason. Additionally, Nix wasn't a quarterback who pushed the ball down the field often, so getting another after-the-catch threat like Samuel would add another wrinkle to the team's short passing attack.

Given Payton's affinity for players who can add multiple facets to an offense, Samuel could be on Denver's radar if San Francisco is prepared to move on.

