NHL

Hurricanes vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Monday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Dallas Stars.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Hurricanes vs Stars Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (14-5-1) vs. Dallas Stars (13-6)
  • Date: Monday, November 25, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Stars Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-118)Stars (-102)6.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Stars Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (52.6%)

Hurricanes vs Stars Puck Line

  • The Stars are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Stars are -250 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +198.

Hurricanes vs Stars Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Stars on November 25, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Hurricanes vs Stars Moneyline

  • Carolina is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -102 underdog on the road.

