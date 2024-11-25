NHL
Hurricanes vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 25
The Monday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Dallas Stars.
Hurricanes vs Stars Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (14-5-1) vs. Dallas Stars (13-6)
- Date: Monday, November 25, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Stars Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-118)
|Stars (-102)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Stars Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (52.6%)
Hurricanes vs Stars Puck Line
- The Stars are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Stars are -250 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +198.
Hurricanes vs Stars Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Stars on November 25, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.
Hurricanes vs Stars Moneyline
- Carolina is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -102 underdog on the road.