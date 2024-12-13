NHL
Hurricanes vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 13
The NHL's Friday slate includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Ottawa Senators.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.
Hurricanes vs Senators Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (18-9-1) vs. Ottawa Senators (13-13-2)
- Date: Friday, December 13, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: NHL Network
Hurricanes vs Senators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-205)
|Senators (+168)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Senators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (65.4%)
Hurricanes vs Senators Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals against the Senators. The Hurricanes are +122 to cover the spread, while the Senators are -150.
Hurricanes vs Senators Over/Under
- Hurricanes versus Senators on December 13 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +100 and the under -122.
Hurricanes vs Senators Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Senators reveal Carolina as the favorite (-205) and Ottawa as the underdog (+168) on the road.