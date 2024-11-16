Hurricanes vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 16
The NHL's Saturday slate includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Ottawa Senators.
Hurricanes vs Senators Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (11-4) vs. Ottawa Senators (8-7-1)
- Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Senators Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-182)
|Senators (+150)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Senators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (53.8%)
Hurricanes vs Senators Puck Line
- The Senators are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Senators are -170 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +138.
Hurricanes vs Senators Over/Under
- Hurricanes versus Senators, on November 16, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
Hurricanes vs Senators Moneyline
- Ottawa is the underdog, +150 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -182 favorite at home.