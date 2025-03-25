NHL
Hurricanes vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 25
The Tuesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Nashville Predators.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Hurricanes vs Predators Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (43-23-4) vs. Nashville Predators (26-36-8)
- Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Predators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-265)
|Predators (+215)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Predators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (69.9%)
Hurricanes vs Predators Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Predators. The Hurricanes are -105 to cover the spread, while the Predators are -115.
Hurricanes vs Predators Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Hurricanes-Predators game on March 25, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.
Hurricanes vs Predators Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Predators reveal Carolina as the favorite (-265) and Nashville as the underdog (+215) on the road.