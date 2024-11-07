Hurricanes vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 7
The Carolina Hurricanes will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in NHL action on Thursday.
Hurricanes vs Penguins Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (9-2) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (5-7-2)
- Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Penguins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-245)
|Penguins (+198)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (68.9%)
Hurricanes vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals (+102 to cover). Pittsburgh, the underdog, is -124.
Hurricanes vs Penguins Over/Under
- The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Penguins game on November 7 has been set at 6.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.
Hurricanes vs Penguins Moneyline
- The Hurricanes vs Penguins moneyline has Carolina as a -245 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +198 underdog on the road.