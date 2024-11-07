Hurricanes vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 7

The Carolina Hurricanes will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in NHL action on Thursday.

Hurricanes vs Penguins Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (9-2) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (5-7-2)

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024

Thursday, November 7, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Penguins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-245) Penguins (+198) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (68.9%)

Hurricanes vs Penguins Puck Line

The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals (+102 to cover). Pittsburgh, the underdog, is -124.

Hurricanes vs Penguins Over/Under

The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Penguins game on November 7 has been set at 6.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Hurricanes vs Penguins Moneyline

The Hurricanes vs Penguins moneyline has Carolina as a -245 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +198 underdog on the road.

