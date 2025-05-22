FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Hurricanes vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive



The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Carolina Hurricanes facing the Florida Panthers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5) vs. Florida Panthers (47-31-4)
  • Date: Thursday, May 22, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: TNT

Hurricanes vs Panthers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-130)Panthers (+108)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (52.9%)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Puck Line

  • The Panthers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-250 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is +198.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Over/Under

  • The Hurricanes-Panthers matchup on May 22 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -105 and the under is -115.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Hurricanes-Panthers, Carolina is the favorite at -130, and Florida is +108 playing on the road.

