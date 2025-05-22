NHL
Hurricanes vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2
The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Carolina Hurricanes facing the Florida Panthers.
Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5) vs. Florida Panthers (47-31-4)
- Date: Thursday, May 22, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: TNT
Hurricanes vs Panthers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-130)
|Panthers (+108)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Panthers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (52.9%)
Hurricanes vs Panthers Puck Line
- The Panthers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-250 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is +198.
Hurricanes vs Panthers Over/Under
- The Hurricanes-Panthers matchup on May 22 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -105 and the under is -115.
Hurricanes vs Panthers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Hurricanes-Panthers, Carolina is the favorite at -130, and Florida is +108 playing on the road.