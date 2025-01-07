NHL
Hurricanes vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 7
The Carolina Hurricanes will face the Tampa Bay Lightning in NHL action on Tuesday.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Hurricanes vs Lightning Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (24-14-2) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (20-15-2)
- Date: Tuesday, January 7, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: FDSSUN
Hurricanes vs Lightning Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-122)
|Lightning (+102)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Lightning Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (55%)
Hurricanes vs Lightning Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Lightning. The Hurricanes are +198 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are -250.
Hurricanes vs Lightning Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Lightning on January 7, with the over being +106 and the under -130.
Hurricanes vs Lightning Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Hurricanes-Lightning, Carolina is the favorite at -122, and Tampa Bay is +102 playing at home.