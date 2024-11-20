Hurricanes vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 20
The Carolina Hurricanes are among the NHL teams playing on Wednesday, versus the Philadelphia Flyers.
Hurricanes vs Flyers Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (13-4) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (8-9-2)
- Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: TNT
Hurricanes vs Flyers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-225)
|Flyers (+180)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Hurricanes win (60.5%)
Hurricanes vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals against the Flyers. The Hurricanes are +112 to cover the spread, while the Flyers are -140.
Hurricanes vs Flyers Over/Under
- Hurricanes versus Flyers on November 20 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -102 and the under -120.
Hurricanes vs Flyers Moneyline
- Carolina is the favorite, -225 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +180 underdog despite being at home.