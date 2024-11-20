menu item
NHL

Hurricanes vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Hurricanes vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 20

The Carolina Hurricanes are among the NHL teams playing on Wednesday, versus the Philadelphia Flyers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (13-4) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (8-9-2)
  • Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: TNT

Hurricanes vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-225)Flyers (+180)6.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (60.5%)

Hurricanes vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals against the Flyers. The Hurricanes are +112 to cover the spread, while the Flyers are -140.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Over/Under

  • Hurricanes versus Flyers on November 20 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -102 and the under -120.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Moneyline

  • Carolina is the favorite, -225 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +180 underdog despite being at home.

