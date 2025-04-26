NHL
Hurricanes vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
The NHL schedule on Sunday includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the New Jersey Devils.
Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5) vs. New Jersey Devils (42-33-7)
- Date: Sunday, April 27, 2025
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: TBS
Hurricanes vs Devils Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-172)
|Devils (+142)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Devils Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (51.2%)
Hurricanes vs Devils Puck Line
- The Devils are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Devils are -194 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +156.
Hurricanes vs Devils Over/Under
- The over/under for Hurricanes-Devils on April 27 is 5.5. The over is +116, and the under is -142.
Hurricanes vs Devils Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Devils reveal Carolina as the favorite (-172) and New Jersey as the underdog (+142) despite being the home team.