NHL
Hurricanes vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 6
The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Boston Bruins.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Hurricanes vs Bruins Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (36-22-4) vs. Boston Bruins (28-27-8)
- Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Bruins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-260)
|Bruins (+210)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (69.8%)
Hurricanes vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Bruins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Bruins are -118 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are -104.
Hurricanes vs Bruins Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Hurricanes-Bruins game on March 6, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.
Hurricanes vs Bruins Moneyline
- The Hurricanes vs Bruins moneyline has Carolina as a -260 favorite, while Boston is a +210 underdog on the road.