Hurricanes vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 17
The NHL's Sunday schedule includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the St. Louis Blues.
Hurricanes vs Blues Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (12-4) vs. St. Louis Blues (8-9-1)
- Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Blues Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-310)
|Blues (+245)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Blues Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (66.8%)
Hurricanes vs Blues Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals. The Hurricanes are -110 to cover the spread, with the Blues being -110.
Hurricanes vs Blues Over/Under
- Hurricanes versus Blues, on November 17, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +116 and the under -142.
Hurricanes vs Blues Moneyline
- St. Louis is the underdog, +245 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -310 favorite at home.