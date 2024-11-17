menu item
NHL

Hurricanes vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Hurricanes vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 17

The NHL's Sunday schedule includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the St. Louis Blues.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Blues Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (12-4) vs. St. Louis Blues (8-9-1)
  • Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024
  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Blues Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-310)Blues (+245)6.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (66.8%)

Hurricanes vs Blues Puck Line

  • The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals. The Hurricanes are -110 to cover the spread, with the Blues being -110.

Hurricanes vs Blues Over/Under

  • Hurricanes versus Blues, on November 17, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +116 and the under -142.

Hurricanes vs Blues Moneyline

  • St. Louis is the underdog, +245 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -310 favorite at home.

