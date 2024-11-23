Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 23

The Carolina Hurricanes will face the Columbus Blue Jackets in NHL action on Saturday.

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (14-5) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (8-9-2)

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Saturday, November 23, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-245) Blue Jackets (+198) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (53.3%)

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

The Blue Jackets are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-120 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is -102.

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Blue Jackets on November 23, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Hurricanes-Blue Jackets, Carolina is the favorite at -245, and Columbus is +198 playing at home.

