NHL
Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 23
The Carolina Hurricanes will face the Columbus Blue Jackets in NHL action on Saturday.
Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (14-5) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (8-9-2)
- Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-245)
|Blue Jackets (+198)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (53.3%)
Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Puck Line
- The Blue Jackets are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-120 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is -102.
Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Blue Jackets on November 23, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.
Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Hurricanes-Blue Jackets, Carolina is the favorite at -245, and Columbus is +198 playing at home.