Hurricanes vs Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 9
In NHL action on Saturday, the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Colorado Avalanche.
Hurricanes vs Avalanche Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (10-2) vs. Colorado Avalanche (6-8)
- Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Avalanche Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-128)
|Avalanche (+106)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Avalanche Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (61%)
Hurricanes vs Avalanche Puck Line
- The Avalanche are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are -235 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +186.
Hurricanes vs Avalanche Over/Under
- The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Avalanche matchup on November 9 has been set at 6.5, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.
Hurricanes vs Avalanche Moneyline
- Colorado is a +106 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -128 favorite on the road.