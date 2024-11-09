menu item
NHL

Hurricanes vs Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Hurricanes vs Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 9

In NHL action on Saturday, the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Colorado Avalanche.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Avalanche Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (10-2) vs. Colorado Avalanche (6-8)
  • Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Avalanche Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-128)Avalanche (+106)6.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Avalanche Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (61%)

Hurricanes vs Avalanche Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are -235 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +186.

Hurricanes vs Avalanche Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Avalanche matchup on November 9 has been set at 6.5, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

Hurricanes vs Avalanche Moneyline

  • Colorado is a +106 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -128 favorite on the road.

