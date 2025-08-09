Hunter Henry 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Hunter Henry picked up 79.4 fantasy points last year, 15th among all NFL tight ends. The New England Patriots TE is currently the 18th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.
Hunter Henry Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Henry's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|79.4
|190
|15
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|57.4
|194
|20
Hunter Henry 2024 Game-by-Game
Henry picked up 10.9 fantasy points -- eight catches, 109 yards -- in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Bengals
|1.8
|3
|2
|18
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|10.9
|12
|8
|109
|0
|Week 3
|@Jets
|0.9
|3
|2
|9
|0
|Week 4
|@49ers
|1.2
|3
|2
|12
|0
|Week 5
|Dolphins
|3.2
|4
|2
|32
|0
|Week 6
|Texans
|10.1
|5
|3
|41
|1
|Week 7
|@Jaguars
|9.2
|9
|8
|92
|0
Hunter Henry vs. Other Patriots Receivers
The Patriots, who ranked 30th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 54.3% of the time while running the ball 45.7% of the time. Below is a look at how Henry's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his New England Patriots teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Hunter Henry
|97
|66
|674
|2
|16
|Demario Douglas
|87
|66
|621
|3
|5
|Kayshon Boutte
|68
|43
|589
|3
|3
|Stefon Diggs
|64
|47
|496
|3
|5
