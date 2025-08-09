Hunter Henry 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Hunter Henry picked up 79.4 fantasy points last year, 15th among all NFL tight ends. The New England Patriots TE is currently the 18th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

Hunter Henry Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Henry's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 79.4 190 15 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 57.4 194 20

Hunter Henry 2024 Game-by-Game

Henry picked up 10.9 fantasy points -- eight catches, 109 yards -- in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bengals 1.8 3 2 18 0 Week 2 Seahawks 10.9 12 8 109 0 Week 3 @Jets 0.9 3 2 9 0 Week 4 @49ers 1.2 3 2 12 0 Week 5 Dolphins 3.2 4 2 32 0 Week 6 Texans 10.1 5 3 41 1 Week 7 @Jaguars 9.2 9 8 92 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Hunter Henry vs. Other Patriots Receivers

The Patriots, who ranked 30th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 54.3% of the time while running the ball 45.7% of the time. Below is a look at how Henry's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his New England Patriots teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Hunter Henry 97 66 674 2 16 Demario Douglas 87 66 621 3 5 Kayshon Boutte 68 43 589 3 3 Stefon Diggs 64 47 496 3 5

Want more data and analysis on Hunter Henry? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.