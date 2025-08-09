FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Hunter Henry 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Hunter Henry 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Hunter Henry picked up 79.4 fantasy points last year, 15th among all NFL tight ends. The New England Patriots TE is currently the 18th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

Hunter Henry Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Henry's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points79.419015
2025 Projected Fantasy Points57.419420

Hunter Henry 2024 Game-by-Game

Henry picked up 10.9 fantasy points -- eight catches, 109 yards -- in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Bengals1.832180
Week 2Seahawks10.91281090
Week 3@Jets0.93290
Week 4@49ers1.232120
Week 5Dolphins3.242320
Week 6Texans10.153411
Week 7@Jaguars9.298920

Hunter Henry vs. Other Patriots Receivers

The Patriots, who ranked 30th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 54.3% of the time while running the ball 45.7% of the time. Below is a look at how Henry's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his New England Patriots teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Hunter Henry9766674216
Demario Douglas876662135
Kayshon Boutte684358933
Stefon Diggs644749635

Want more data and analysis on Hunter Henry? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

