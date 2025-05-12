How to Watch the 2025 PGA Championship: Start Time, Channels, and Betting Odds

The 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club is set to begin this week, starting on Thursday, May 15th.

Xander Schauffele will make his return to defend his 2024 title. Although, it's Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy who are the favorites stepping into Round 1.

When is 2025 PGA Championship?

The first round of the 107th PGA Championship is set to begin on Thursday, May 15th. One round will be played per day, with the final round on Sunday, May 18th.

How to Watch the PGA Championship

The 2025 PGA Championship will be played at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Here are the dates and times for each round.

Round 1 - Thursday, May 15th: 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on ESPN

12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on ESPN Round 2 - Friday, May 16th: 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on ESPN

12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on ESPN Round 3 - Saturday, May 17th: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on ESPN, then 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on CBS

10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on ESPN, then 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on CBS Final Round - Sunday, May 18th: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on ESPN, then 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on CBS

Group-specific streams will be available on ESPN+ for all four rounds. Streaming will also be available via Fubo.

2025 PGA Championship Betting Odds

Here are the odds to win the 2025 PGA Championship as of May 12th, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

USPGA Championship 2025 - Win Only Odds Scottie Scheffler +400 Rory McIlroy +450 Bryson DeChambeau +700 Jon Rahm +1800 Justin Thomas +2000 Xander Schauffele +2200 Collin Morikawa +2200 View Full Table ChevronDown

