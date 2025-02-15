How to Watch the 2025 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk, 3-Point Contest, and Skills Challenge

Saturday, February 15th, is set to be an entertaining night for NBA fans as some of the best players across the league will compete in skills-based events as a part of NBA All-Star Weekend.

Here's how to watch the upcoming Slam Dunk Contest, 3-Point Contest, and Skills Challenge on All-Star Saturday Night.

How to Watch NBA All-Star Saturday Night

The NBA All-Star Saturday Night events will air on TNT and truTV.

At least one of these channels are available on each of the following platforms: YouTube TV, DirecTV, Sling, Max, and Hulu + Live TV.

When and Where

The NBA All-Star Saturday Night will take place:

Date: Saturday, February 15, 2025

Saturday, February 15, 2025 Time: 8:00 pm ET (events will start one after the other)

8:00 pm ET (events will start one after the other) Venue: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

There will be 20 participants from various NBA teams across three events: the Skills Challenge, Starry 3-Point Contest, and Slam Dunk Contest.

NBA All-Star Saturday Night Events

Skills Challenge

The rules of the 2025 Skills Challenge hasn't officially been announced. The league has made regular changes to the format; that continues this year with the format changing from three teams of three, to four teams of two.

3-Point Contest

The format is expected to stay the same as last year. Each player will have 70 seconds to complete shots from five racks of five balls. There will be 16 one-point balls and 9 two-point balls. There will also be two long-range shots worth three points each. Three players will make it through the first round to then compete in the championship.

Slam Dunk Contest

If the format remains the same as last year, each participant will get two dunks scored by judges in the first round. Two dunkers with the highest score will move on to be scored on two more dunks each.

