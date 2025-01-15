How to Watch the 2025 CFP National Championship: Notre Dame vs Ohio State

Notre Dame and Ohio State are set to kick off on Monday for the first College Football Playoff National Championship under the new 12-team playoff format.

For those interested in catching all the action, here is how to watch the College Football Playoff National Championship, including the schedule, channels, broadcasting crew, and betting odds to get you ready for the big game.

When Is the CFP National Championship?

The title game of the 2024-25 College Football Playoff will take place on Monday, January 20th at 7:30 pm ET between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Ohio State Buckeyes

The game will be hosted at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta with Notre Dame as the home team.

How Can I Watch the CFP National Championship?

The game will be available to watch on the following channels:

Main Telecast : ESPN

: ESPN Field Pass with the Pat McAfee Show : EPSN2

: EPSN2 Command Center : ESPNU

: ESPNU Skycast : ESPN News

: ESPN News Spanish Language: ESPN Deportes

Who Is Announcing the CFP National Championship?

The ESPN announcers will include Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit for their 11th straight CFP National Championship together.

Holly Rowe (Ohio State) and Molly McGrath (Notre Dame) will be the sideline reporters, and Bill Lemonnier will be the ESPN rules analyst.

How Can I Listen to the CFP National Championship?

You can listen to the game via ESPN Radio as well as the ESPN App, ESPNRadio.com, SiriusXM, Apple Music, iHeartRadio and TuneIn.

Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy will be announcing the game for ESPN Radio, with Ian Fitzsimmons and Katie George as sideline reporters.

What Is the CFP Championship Halftime Show?

The halftime show will be performed by the Ohio State University Marching Band and the Band of Fighting Irish. This will be available via the ESPN App and All-22 view.

CFP National Championship Betting Odds

Here are the current odds for the CFP National Championship game, available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Ohio State @ Notre Dame Jan 21 12:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

