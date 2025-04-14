FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
How to Watch the 2025 WNBA Draft: TV Channels, Draft Order, and Betting Odds

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

How to Watch the 2025 WNBA Draft: TV Channels, Draft Order, and Betting Odds

The top college and international prospects in women's basketball will be waiting to hear their name tonight as the 2025 WNBA Draft kicks off in just a few hours.

UConn star Paige Bueckers is the heavy favorite to go first in the draft following the Huskies win against South Carolina in the women's college basketball championship. But she is just one of many players to watch tonight.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will be announcing the selections for each team live from New York City. Keep reading to see how to watch the WNBA Draft and check out the WNBA Draft betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Watch the 2025 WNBA Draft

The 2025 WNBA Draft is set to take place at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, April 14 from New York City.

Fans can watch live on ESPN and ESPN+. The draft can also be streamed wherever ESPN is available, including DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

2025 WNBA Draft Order by Round

Here is when each team will pick within each round of the 2025 draft.

First Round

  1. Dallas Wings
  2. Seattle Storm (from Los Angeles Sparks)
  3. Washington Mystics (from Chicago Sky)
  4. Washington Mystics
  5. Golden State Valkyries
  6. Washington Mystics (from Atlanta Dream)
  7. Connecticut Sun (from New York Liberty)
  8. Connecticut Sun (from Indiana Fever)
  9. Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle Storm)
  10. Chicago Sky (from Connecticut Sun)
  11. Chicago Sky (from Minnesota Lynx)
  12. Dallas Wings (from New York Liberty)

Second Round

  1. Las Vegas Aces (from Los Angeles Sparks)
  2. Dallas Wings
  3. Minnesota Lynx (from Chicago Sky)
  4. Chicago Sky (from Washington Mystics)
  5. Golden State Valkyries
  6. Atlanta Dream
  7. Indiana Fever (from Phoenix Mercury)
  8. Indiana Fever
  9. Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle Storm)
  10. Chicago Sky (from Las Vegas Aces)
  11. Washington Mystics (from Connecticut Sun)
  12. Minnesota Lynx
  13. Connecticut Sun (from New York Liberty)

Third Round

  1. Seattle Storm (from Los Angeles Sparks)
  2. Dallas Wings
  3. Los Angeles Sparks (from Chicago Sky)
  4. Seattle Storm (from Washington Mystics)
  5. Golden State Valkyries
  6. Dallas Wings (from Atlanta Dream)
  7. Washington Mystics (from Phoenix Mercury)
  8. Indiana Fever
  9. Seattle Storm
  10. Las Vegas Aces
  11. Atlanta Dream (from Connecticut Sun)
  12. Minnesota Lynx
  13. New York Liberty

2025 WNBA Draft Betting Odds

These are the betting odds for the first five overall picks in the draft, as of 4:00pm on April 14th, via FanDuel Sportsbook.

You can also check out our mock draft over at FanDuel Research.

WNBA 2025 Number 1 Overall Pick

WNBA 2025 Number 1 Overall Pick
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Paige Bueckers-20000
Dominique Malonga+10000
Sonia Citron+10000
Kiki Iriafen+10000

WNBA 2025 Number 2 Overall Pick

WNBA 2025 Number 2 Overall Pick
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Dominique Malonga-1050
Sonia Citron+430
Kiki Iriafen+3400
Shyanne Sellers+5000
Georgia Amoore+6000
Paige Bueckers+4000

WNBA 2025 Number 3 Overall Pick

WNBA 2025 Number 3 Overall Pick
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Sonia Citron-140
Kiki Iriafen+110
Dominique Malonga+1500
Shyanne Sellers+4000
Aneesah Morrow+2000
Georgia Amoore+4000

WNBA 2025 Number 4 Overall Pick

WNBA 2025 Number 4 Overall Pick
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Kiki Iriafen+170
Sonia Citron+220
Shyanne Sellers+340
Aneesah Morrow+380
Georgia Amoore+2500
Dominique Malonga+4000

WNBA 2025 Number 5 Overall Pick

WNBA 2025 Number 5 Overall Pick
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Aneesah Morrow+105
Shyanne Sellers+200
Kiki Iriafen+450
Georgia Amoore+1000
Sonia Citron+3000
Dominique Malonga+4000

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

