How to Watch the 2025 WNBA Draft: TV Channels, Draft Order, and Betting Odds

The top college and international prospects in women's basketball will be waiting to hear their name tonight as the 2025 WNBA Draft kicks off in just a few hours.

UConn star Paige Bueckers is the heavy favorite to go first in the draft following the Huskies win against South Carolina in the women's college basketball championship. But she is just one of many players to watch tonight.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will be announcing the selections for each team live from New York City. Keep reading to see how to watch the WNBA Draft and check out the WNBA Draft betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Watch the 2025 WNBA Draft

The 2025 WNBA Draft is set to take place at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, April 14 from New York City.

Fans can watch live on ESPN and ESPN+. The draft can also be streamed wherever ESPN is available, including DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

2025 WNBA Draft Order by Round

Here is when each team will pick within each round of the 2025 draft.

First Round

Dallas Wings Seattle Storm (from Los Angeles Sparks) Washington Mystics (from Chicago Sky) Washington Mystics Golden State Valkyries Washington Mystics (from Atlanta Dream) Connecticut Sun (from New York Liberty) Connecticut Sun (from Indiana Fever) Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle Storm) Chicago Sky (from Connecticut Sun) Chicago Sky (from Minnesota Lynx) Dallas Wings (from New York Liberty)

Second Round

Las Vegas Aces (from Los Angeles Sparks) Dallas Wings Minnesota Lynx (from Chicago Sky) Chicago Sky (from Washington Mystics) Golden State Valkyries Atlanta Dream Indiana Fever (from Phoenix Mercury) Indiana Fever Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle Storm) Chicago Sky (from Las Vegas Aces) Washington Mystics (from Connecticut Sun) Minnesota Lynx Connecticut Sun (from New York Liberty)

Third Round

Seattle Storm (from Los Angeles Sparks) Dallas Wings Los Angeles Sparks (from Chicago Sky) Seattle Storm (from Washington Mystics) Golden State Valkyries Dallas Wings (from Atlanta Dream) Washington Mystics (from Phoenix Mercury) Indiana Fever Seattle Storm Las Vegas Aces Atlanta Dream (from Connecticut Sun) Minnesota Lynx New York Liberty

2025 WNBA Draft Betting Odds

These are the betting odds for the first five overall picks in the draft, as of 4:00pm on April 14th, via FanDuel Sportsbook.

You can also check out our mock draft over at FanDuel Research.

WNBA 2025 Number 1 Overall Pick

WNBA 2025 Number 1 Overall Pick FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Paige Bueckers -20000 Dominique Malonga +10000 Sonia Citron +10000 Kiki Iriafen +10000

WNBA 2025 Number 2 Overall Pick

WNBA 2025 Number 2 Overall Pick FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Dominique Malonga -1050 Sonia Citron +430 Kiki Iriafen +3400 Shyanne Sellers +5000 Georgia Amoore +6000 Paige Bueckers +4000

WNBA 2025 Number 3 Overall Pick

WNBA 2025 Number 3 Overall Pick FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Sonia Citron -140 Kiki Iriafen +110 Dominique Malonga +1500 Shyanne Sellers +4000 Aneesah Morrow +2000 Georgia Amoore +4000

WNBA 2025 Number 4 Overall Pick

WNBA 2025 Number 4 Overall Pick FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Kiki Iriafen +170 Sonia Citron +220 Shyanne Sellers +340 Aneesah Morrow +380 Georgia Amoore +2500 Dominique Malonga +4000

WNBA 2025 Number 5 Overall Pick

WNBA 2025 Number 5 Overall Pick FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Aneesah Morrow +105 Shyanne Sellers +200 Kiki Iriafen +450 Georgia Amoore +1000 Sonia Citron +3000 Dominique Malonga +4000

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for WNBA betting opportunities? Check out the WNBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.