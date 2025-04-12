2025 WNBA Mock Draft: Who Comes Off the Board After Paige Bueckers?

The 2025 WNBA Draft takes place Monday, April 14th.

Though Paige Bueckers is the overwhelming favorite to be selected 1st overall, things get murky, fast. And while the 2025 class may not have as much star power as 2024, reliable players will be on the board into the second round.

That leaves plenty up in the air leading into Monday, but here's my best guess at how things shake out via a 2025 WNBA mock draft.

2025 WNBA Round 1 Mock Draft

1. Dallas Wings

Paige Bueckers, Guard, Connecticut

Paige Bueckers, fresh off a national championship at UConn, has been on WNBA draft boards for years now. She has -20000 odds to be the number 1 pick at FanDuel Sportsbook and is the obvious top prospect in the 2025 draft.

Is this the best fit possible? Probably not. Dallas has one of the most high-usage guards in the league in Arike Ogunbowale and has since added DiJonai Carrington and Tyasha Harris in free agency.

But Paige is a generational prospect, and the Wings aren't in any position to leave such a proven talent on the board.

Besides, one of Bueckers' best attributes is her versatility. I wouldn't expect her to have any issues gelling alongside the rest of this Dallas backcourt. It would be truly shocking to see anyone other than Paige Bueckers go first overall.

2. Seattle Storm

Sonia Citron, Wing, Notre Dame

Let's get spicy.

Notre Dame wing Sonia Citron has +850 odds to be the number 2 pick at FanDuel, but she just makes too much sense for a Seattle team that likely views themselves as one piece away from contending. Though the Storm only have this pick due to them trading away 6x WNBA All-Star Jewell Loyd, it's safe to say that wasn't due to basketball reasons.

This is still a veteran team -- one with three potential All-WNBA players in Skylar Diggins-Smith, Ezi Magbegor, and Nneka Ogwumike. With Diggins-Smith and Ogwumike both in their mid-30s, the Storm don't have time to wait on a project. They need someone who can contribute on Day 1 as more of a role player while still holding potential for the future.

That's Sonia Citron to a tee. The 6-foot-1, 21-year-old excelled in a tertiary role at Notre Dame where she was surrounded by top talent. It's not hard to imagine her all-around game translating to the WNBA immediately, and her size will be a welcome addition next to the 5-foot-9 Diggins-Smith and 5-foot-7 Erica Wheeler.

3. Washington Mystics

Dominique Malonga, Center, France

The Washington Mystics parted ways with long-time starting guard Ariel Atkins, while Elena Delle Donne's retirement officially closed the door on a potential return from the future Hall of Famer.

There are still some veteran pieces here, but the Mystics have three of the first six picks in the draft. Last year's first-round pick -- Aaliyah Edwards -- is a building block for the future, but Washington otherwise doesn't have much by way of future assets. This is likely the last chance Shakira Austin has to stay healthy, so the Mystics shouldn't be beholden to any specific position.

At 3, Washington's job is easy -- just take whichever one of Sonia Citron or Dominque Malonga fall to them.

Malonga would be the dream here. The 19-year-old French prodigy is one of the players to watch in the WNBA Draft as she has as much upside as anyone on the board (Paige included). At 6-foot-6 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, Malonga's size alone makes her an intriguing prospect. But her perimeter skills -- outside shooting included -- are what have drawn Victor Wembanyama comparisons.

If she's there at the third pick, this is a no-brainer.

4. Washington Mystics

Juste Jocyte, Guard, France

Sorry, this was just too fun to pass up.

After taking Dominque Malonga at 3, the Mystics could go full-French and snag Malonga's Lyon teammate, Juste Jocyte. A 6-foot-2 guard hailing originally from Lithuania, Jocyte has been on the WNBA's radar for years. She debuted with the Lithuanian national team at the age of 13 and became the youngest player to play in a game in EuroLeagye history at 14-years-old.

Jocyte's development hasn't quite taken off the way some expected, but she's still just 19 years old. She's had some injury issues over the past few years and is still incredibly inexperienced. But the potential is clearly there, and the prospect of pairing her with her French league teammate would likely be too tantalizing to pass up for the rebuilding Mystics.

5. Golden State Valkyries

Kiki Iriafen, Power Forward, USC

Kiki Irafen is the favorite to be drafted fourth, but she could slide if the Mystics elect to double-up on French prospects.

The newly minted Golden State Valkyries would be thrilled if that were the case as Irafen would immediately be able to step into a starting role. The 6-foot-3 forward took off during her junior season at Stanford before transferring to USC for her final year. There, Kiki averaged 18 points and 8.4 rebounds next to JuJu Watkins.

When Watkins went down in the tournament, Iriafen flashed major upside with a 36-point outburst before combining for 17 points on 6-of-28 shooting the next two games.

Still, Irafen is a proven scorer and rebounder and would bring some much-needed size to the Valkyries. It's fair to question how much upside she has given the lack of perimeter skills, but Iriafen looks the part of a quality starter in the league -- something Golden State shouldn't pass up.

6. Washington Mystics

Shyanne Sellers, Wing, Maryland

Washington could go full French by way of Ajsa Sivka, but I'd expect them to target some more proven talent if they secure both prospects at 3 and 4. From a talent perspective, there aren't many more proven names than Shyanne Sellers.

The 6-foot-2 wing spent all four years at Maryland, where she averaged 12.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists. She flashed real defensive upside early in her career but has dealt with several injuries which have hurt her athleticism.

Still, Sellers bumped her three-point percentage to 40.8% as a senior and proven to be a capable secondary playmaker for a player of her height. She flashed real scoring upside even with knee limitations, being able to score from all three levels of the floor.

The injury risk is real with Shyanne Sellers, but so too is the upside. Considering the Mystics own three first-round picks, they're the right team to get a shot on her potential. If she pans out, Sellers is an All-Star caliber player.

7. Connecticut Sun

Aneesah Morrow, Forward, LSU

I touted Aneesah Morrow as the most polarizing player in the 2025 draft. Who better to take a swing on her than the rebuilding Connecticut Sun?

For a team now lacking a true identity after parting ways with long-time staples Dewanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas in the offseason, Aneesah Morrow's tenacity, grit, and hustle could go a long way in rebuilding the culture.

It's not like she can't play, either. She averaged 18.7 points and led the nation in rebounding (13.7 per game) during her senior season at LSU -- though there are obvious limitations to her game. Morrow is only 6-foot-1 but never shot better than 29% from three in college. Her defense also trailed off after transferring to LSU, though she still finished her career averaging 2.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

There's an All-WNBA caliber defender in Aneesah Morrow's range of outcomes, and the league has welcomed volume scorers with open arms. There will be shots to go around in Connecticut, so Morrow will get a chance on offense at the very least.

8. Connecticut Sun

Ajsa Sivka, Forward, France

The Sun have the longest odds to win the WNBA Championship of any non-expansion team, so drafting for immediate production shouldn't be a priority.

If that's the case, Ajsa Sivka makes a lot of sense at 8.

The 6-foot-3 forward is one of the best pure shooters in the class, and at 19, she still has plenty of room to grow on the court. She's already flashed signs of being a capable defender in Europe, even if her development has been far from linear.

Injuries have been an issue for Sivka, too, but the potential is clearly there. You just don't see players with her size and shooting ability, and there have been some playmaking flashes too. While she may never be a high-usage individual scorer, the ceiling is still really high given how well-rounded her game is.

The Sun could afford to wait on her if she stayed in Europe for a year, too. Taking a swing on a high-upside project isn't a bad idea with next year's rookie class also looking strong.

9. Los Angeles Sparks

Te-Hina Paopao, Guard, South Carolina

With Cam Brink returning and Kelsey Plum now in the fold, the Sparks don't have a pressing need. Rickea Jackson and Dearica Hamby should lock down the forward spots, but they are light on guards -- specifically the kind that can knock down shots.

LA was one of the most inefficient three-point shooting teams in the WNBA last season, but that's an area former South Carolina guard Te-Hina Paopao could immediately make an impact. Paopao shot 40% on nearly 5.0 three-point attempts per game during her five-year collegiate career.

It doesn't hurt that Paopao is from Southern California -- nor that she has a longstanding relationship with Kelsey Plum.

10. Chicago Sky

Hailey Van Lith, G, TCU

Te-Hina Paopao would be a dream fit on this Sky team given her outside shooting, but I'm not sure she falls to them. I still see Chicago addressing the perimeter with Angel Reese's former LSU teammate, Hailey Van Lith.

HVL may not be Chicago's franchise guard of the future, but she's incredibly experienced and can fill a hole right off the bat. She also likely won't be asked to do too much as the Sky prioritize the development of Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

Further, Van Lith could benefit from learning behind veterans Ariel Atkins and Courtney Vandersloot -- two other small guards who have found success in the W despite inconsistent outside shooting. HVL may not have the ceiling as some of the other guards in this class, but it's hard to imagine her not carving out a long career in the WNBA.

11. Minnesota Lynx

Sania Feagin, Center, South Carolina

A year after breaking through with a WNBA Finals appearance, the Minnesota Lynx are one of the few contenders with a Round 1 pick. There won't be elite talent on the board at pick 11, but the Lynx don't need a franchise cornerstone.

What they do need is more size underneath, making South Carolina center Sania Feagin a smart -- if not boring -- pick. The 6-foot-3 Feagin started 39 games as a senior at SC. Though she only averaged 19.8 minutes per game, that came alongside an eye-popping 1.5 blocks as well as 8.1 points and 4.5 rebounds.

That's the kind of role that will suit her well in the WNBA. While Sania Feagin may never be a star in the league, she projects as a true plus defender and should more than hold her own on the glass. For a Lynx team that was middle of the pack in points in the paint allowed and near the bottom of the W in rebound rate, there's a lot to like with this fit.

12. Dallas Wings

Saniya Rivers, Wing, NC State

Dallas's big get is obviously Paige at the top of the draft, but they round out the first-round, too. Bueckers is a no-brainer, but they'll be able to address specific needs at the end of the first.

Well, there's nothing Dallas needs more than defense after finishing dead-last in defensive rating last season. Bueckers -- as well as DiJonai Carrington and Tyasha Harris -- should help on that end, but they could still use some size.

That's where Saniya Rivers comes in.

The 6-foot-1 wing is one of the best athletes in the class, boasting a 6-foot-5 wingspan and the ability to defend multiple positions. Though she can struggle in the half-court on offense, Rivers wouldn't be asked to do much alongside Dallas' slew of perimeter options. She's still a threat in transition, and the Wings were the fastest-paced team in the league last year.

But Saniya Rivers' main draw comes on the defensive end. She averaged north of 3.0 stocks (steals plus blocks) during her final two seasons at NC State and will be one of the best defenders in the league the moment she steps onto the floor.

