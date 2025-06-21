Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 21

Will Byron Buxton or Matt Wallner hit a home run on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 21, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Milwaukee Brewers at Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton (Twins): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 57 games (has homered in 24.6% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 57 games (has homered in 24.6% of games) Matt Wallner (Twins): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 71 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 71 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Carlos Correa (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Harrison Bader (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 70 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 70 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Willi Castro (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Isaac Collins (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 71 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 71 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Christian Vázquez (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 71 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 71 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 72 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 72 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 70 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 70 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Ty France (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

Kansas City Royals at San Diego Padres

Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 70 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 70 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 67 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 67 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Trenton Brooks (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Elias Diaz (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Nick Loftin (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Freddy Fermin (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Bryce Johnson (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Tyler Wade (Padres): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 41 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 41 games Drew Waters (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 57 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 57 games (has homered in 1.8% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 72 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

Boston Red Sox at San Francisco Giants