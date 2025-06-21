MLB
Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 21
Will Byron Buxton or Matt Wallner hit a home run on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 21, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Milwaukee Brewers at Minnesota Twins
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 57 games (has homered in 24.6% of games)
- Matt Wallner (Twins): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Kody Clemens (Twins): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 71 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)
- Carlos Correa (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Harrison Bader (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 70 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Willi Castro (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Isaac Collins (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 71 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Christian Vázquez (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 71 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 72 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 70 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Ty France (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
Kansas City Royals at San Diego Padres
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Manny Machado (Padres): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)
- Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 70 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)
- Jac Caglianone (Royals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Jonathan India (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 67 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Trenton Brooks (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)
- Elias Diaz (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Nick Loftin (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Freddy Fermin (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)
- Bryce Johnson (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Tyler Wade (Padres): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 41 games
- Drew Waters (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 57 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 72 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
Boston Red Sox at San Francisco Giants
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 76 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 63 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 73 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 75 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 71 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Wilmer Flores (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 73 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- David Hamilton (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Christian Koss (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 55 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)
- Dominic Smith (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Kristian Campbell (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR
- Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Andrew Knizner (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)