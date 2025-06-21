Cardinals vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 21

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the St. Louis Cardinals taking on the Cincinnati Reds.

Cardinals vs Reds Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (40-35) vs. Cincinnati Reds (39-36)

Date: Saturday, June 21, 2025

Saturday, June 21, 2025 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and FDSOH

Cardinals vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-180) | CIN: (+152)

STL: (-180) | CIN: (+152) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+110) | CIN: +1.5 (-132)

STL: -1.5 (+110) | CIN: +1.5 (-132) Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Cardinals vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Cardinals) - 7-2, 3.84 ERA vs Chase Petty (Reds) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable starters are Sonny Gray (7-2) for the Cardinals and Chase Petty for the Reds. Gray and his team are 9-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gray's team is 7-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Petty did not pitch as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Cardinals vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (61.2%)

Cardinals vs Reds Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cardinals vs. Reds reveal St. Louis as the favorite (-180) and Cincinnati as the underdog (+152) on the road.

Cardinals vs Reds Spread

The Cardinals are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Reds. The Cardinals are +110 to cover, and the Reds are -132.

Cardinals vs Reds Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Cardinals-Reds on June 21, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Cardinals vs Reds Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been favorites in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (51.5%) in those contests.

St. Louis has played as a favorite of -180 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Cardinals' games have gone over the total in 40 of their 75 opportunities.

The Cardinals have an against the spread mark of 41-34-0 in 75 games with a line this season.

The Reds have won 52.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (21-19).

Cincinnati has a 3-3 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer.

The Reds have played in 71 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-36-2).

The Reds are 37-34-0 against the spread this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Nolan Arenado is batting .247 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .310 and a slugging percentage of .397.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 96th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage, and 111th in slugging.

Brendan Donovan has 83 hits and an OBP of .381 to go with a slugging percentage of .443. All three of those stats rank first among St. Louis hitters this season. He's batting .317.

Among all qualifying players, he is eighth in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.

Willson Contreras has 66 hits this season and has a slash line of .249/.339/.423.

Contreras has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with a double, two home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Lars Nootbaar is batting .225 with a .333 OBP and 30 RBI for St. Louis this season.

Nootbaar heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .111 with a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has racked up 75 hits, a team-high for the Reds. He's batting .263 and slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .345.

He is 65th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

TJ Friedl paces his team with a .384 on-base percentage, and has a club-leading .445 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .294.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 18th, his on-base percentage is 13th, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Gavin Lux is hitting .275 with 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 31 walks.

Matt McLain is hitting .197 with five doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.

Cardinals vs Reds Head to Head

5/1/2025: 9-1 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-1 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/30/2025: 9-1 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-1 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/30/2025: 6-0 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-0 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/28/2025: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/12/2024: 6-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/11/2024: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/10/2024: 3-0 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-0 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/14/2024: 9-2 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-2 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/13/2024: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/12/2024: 6-1 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

