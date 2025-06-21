Blue Jays vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 21

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Chicago White Sox in MLB action on Saturday.

Blue Jays vs White Sox Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (40-34) vs. Chicago White Sox (23-52)

Date: Saturday, June 21, 2025

Saturday, June 21, 2025 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and CHSN

Blue Jays vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-205) | CHW: (+172)

TOR: (-205) | CHW: (+172) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+106) | CHW: +1.5 (-128)

TOR: -1.5 (+106) | CHW: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Blue Jays vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Berrios (Blue Jays) - 2-3, 3.81 ERA vs Aaron Civale (White Sox) - 1-3, 4.67 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jose Berrios (2-3) for the Blue Jays and Aaron Civale (1-3) for the White Sox. Berrios and his team have a record of 7-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Berrios' team has been victorious in 42.9% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-4. The White Sox have a 3-3-0 record against the spread in Civale's starts. The White Sox have a 1-3 record in Civale's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Blue Jays vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (67.3%)

Toronto is the favorite, -205 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +172 underdog on the road.

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Blue Jays are +106 to cover, and the White Sox are -128.

The over/under for the Blue Jays versus White Sox game on June 21 has been set at 8.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Blue Jays vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have come away with 16 wins in the 26 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Toronto has played as a favorite of -205 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have hit the over in 40 of their 73 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Blue Jays are 44-29-0 against the spread in their 73 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have compiled a 21-50 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 29.6% of those games).

Chicago has a 6-26 record (winning only 18.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +172 or longer.

In the 72 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-34-4).

The White Sox have put together a 40-32-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 78 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .388. He has a .286 batting average and a slugging percentage of .443.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 28th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Guerrero has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .444 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and eight RBIs.

Bo Bichette leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.433) thanks to 29 extra-base hits. He's batting .272 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 47th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging percentage.

George Springer has 54 hits and is batting .241 this season.

Alejandro Kirk has been key for Toronto with 70 hits, an OBP of .354 plus a slugging percentage of .442.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has racked up an on-base percentage of .320, a slugging percentage of .434, and has 64 hits, all club-highs for the White Sox (while batting .242).

He is 108th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the big leagues.

Andrew Benintendi has nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 15 walks while batting .246. He's slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Chase Meidroth has five doubles, two home runs and 24 walks while batting .274.

Luis Robert is batting .190 with eight doubles, six home runs and 26 walks.

