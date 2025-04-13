How to Watch the 2025 Masters Today: Final Round Schedule and Channels 4/13/25

One of the most highly anticipated events in golf is happening now at Augusta National Golf Club: the 2025 Masters Tournament.

Some of the most talented golfers in the world are set to tee off today, and we have all the ways that you can tune into the action.

Here's how to watch the final round of the 2025 Masters, including television channels and streaming options.

How to Watch 2025 Masters Final Round

Date: Sunday, April 13

Sunday, April 13 TV Channe l: CBS/Paramount+ CBS: 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Paramount+: 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

l: CBS/Paramount+ Radio : SiriusXM: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

: SiriusXM: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Streaming : Masters.com/Masters App Featured Groups, 10:15 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Hole 4, 5 and 6 Live: 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Amen Corner Live: 11:45 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Hole 15 and 16 Live: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Green Jacket Ceremony: 7:00 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

: Masters.com/Masters App

