Logo
FanDuel Sportsbook Promos

How to Use FanDuel's New YourWay Feature

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

FanDuel's YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else!

Get in on the action with YourWay at the top of the FanDuel Sportsbook app homepage, All Sports page, or by clicking on the banner throughout the app.

Use the slider tool to adjust to the number to your liking for yards, catches, touchdowns and more.

Easily combine YourWay bets into a parlay, SGP, or SGP+ for a shot at bigger winnings!

Check It Out Now!

