How to Play Roulette: Rules, Strategies & Gameplay Guide
Introduction – What Is Roulette?
Roulette is a simple casino game that has players wagering on where a small ball will land when a spinning wheel stops. You can make a prediction by placing chips on a layout of numbered boxes to indicate what the winning number or group of numbers might be.
Once you understand the fundamentals, you can join a table, place your chips, watch the wheel spin, and see if your bet pays off. While roulette is entirely a game of chance, knowing the table layout, bet types, and house edge helps you make informed wagers to make the most out of your stake.
For a quick overview of how to play roulette, check out this video by FanDuel Casino.
The Roulette Wheel and Table Layout
- Roulette table. A roulette table is covered with boxes representing every number on the wheel. Players can wager on single numbers or groups of numbers, such as odd/even, red/black, or ranges (high/low).
- Roulette wheel. The wheel contains pockets corresponding to the numbers printed on the table. In European (single‑zero) roulette, the wheel has 37 pockets (0 and 1–36), but American roulette has 38 pockets because an additional 00 is included, which increases the house advantage. During play, the dealer spins the wheel and drops a ball; once it lands, any bets on that number or the group will win.
How Roulette Works
At the beginning of each spin, players place chips on the table to indicate their bets. After bets close, the dealer (croupier for European style) spins the wheel in one direction while simultaneously rolling a small ball the opposite way. The ball gradually slows and settles into one of the numbered pockets. Any wagers on that number or a group containing it win, and the dealer pays out according to the odds posted for that bet.
Because there are 37 pockets on a European wheel and 38 on an American wheel, the chance of a particular single‑number bet hitting is 1/37 or 1/38, respectively. The casino’s payout formula returns the original stake plus a set multiple, which would break even if there were only 36 numbers; the extra zero pockets are what give the casino its edge.
Bet Types in Roulette
Roulette bets fall into two categories: outside bets (bets around the edge of the table that cover many numbers) and inside bets (bets placed on specific numbers or small groups within the numbered grid). Outside bets have lower payouts but higher chances of winning, while inside bets pay more because they cover fewer numbers.
Outside bets
These are bets on the outside and represent categories of numbers.
- Red/Black: Bet on the color of the winning number. With 18 red and 18 black numbers, naturally, a winning color bet pays even money (1:1).
- Odd/Even: Bet that the winning number will be odd or even, which also pays 1:1.
- High/Low: Bets on low numbers (1–18) or high numbers (19–36) also pay 1:1.
- Dozens: Bets on a block of 12 numbers: 1–12 (first dozen), 13–24 (second dozen), or 25–36 (third dozen) pay 2:1.
- Columns: Bets on a vertical column of 12 numbers also pay 2:1.
Inside bets
These are bets on the numbers inside the main betting area on the table. You can bet on one or multiple numbers at a time based on where you place your chips.
- Straight Up: A bet on a single number (0, 00, or 1–36) has the highest payout of 35:1.
- Split: A bet on two adjacent numbers, placed on the line between them, pays 17:1.
- Street: A bet on three numbers in a row (e.g., 1‑2‑3), placed on the outer edge of the row, pays 11:1.
- Square (Corner): A bet on four numbers that form a square on the layout, placed in the center of the four numbers, pays 8:1.
- Basket (Top Line): A bet on the top five numbers (0, 00, 1, 2, and 3) in American roulette pays 6:1 and is only available on double‑zero tables.
- Line: A bet on six numbers in two adjacent rows (e.g., 1‑2‑3‑4‑5‑6) pays 5:1.
Payouts in Roulette
Outside Bets
Payout
|Red Or Black
|1:01
|Odd Or Even
|1:01
|High Or Low
|1:01
|The Dozens
|2:01
|The Columns
|2:01
Inside Bets
Payout
|Straight Bets
|35:01:00
|Split Bets
|17:01
|Street Bets
|11:01
|Square Bets
|8:01
|Basket Bet
|6:01
|Line Bets
|5:01
*Note: Payouts represent the ratio of profit to the stake; the original bet is also returned on a win.
Gameplay Walkthrough – How to Play Roulette
- Place your bet: Lay chips on the table to indicate your chosen number(s) or group(s). You may spread chips across multiple bet types in the same round.
- Win and get paid: When the ball settles, the dealer announces the winning number, collects losing bets, and immediately pays winners. Chips are then cleared, and the next round begins.
Variants of Roulette
- European roulette: Uses a single zero, resulting in 37 pockets and a house edge of about 2.70%. The lower house edge makes European roulette more favorable for players.
- American roulette: Adds a double zero (00) for a total of 38 pockets, which increases the house edge to roughly 5.26%. It also offers the “top line” (basket) bet on 0‑00‑1‑2‑3.
- French roulette: Similar to the European variation but often includes the la partage or en prison rule. When an even‑money bet (red/black, odd/even, high/low) loses because the ball lands on zero, half the stake is returned or held until the next spin, lowering the effective house edge on those bets to about 1.35% on single‑zero wheels.
- Snake bet (red snake): An optional call bet that covers twelve red numbers (1, 5, 9, 12, 14, 16, 19, 23, 27, 30, 32, and 34) in a zig‑zag pattern. The bet pays the same as a dozen (2:1) and is not available in all casinos.
- Triple‑zero roulette: Some casinos offer wheels with three zeros (0, 00, and 000), creating 39 pockets and a house edge of around 7.69%. Because the extra zero further lowers player returns, this variation is generally less favorable than single‑ or double‑zero games.
Odds, Return to Player, and House Edge
Roulette payouts are designed so that the casino makes a small profit over time. The expected value of a $1 bet with a single‑zero wheel can be written as (36/n)−1(36/n) − 1(36/n)−1, where n is the number of pockets. If there were only 36 numbers, the game would break even, but because European roulette has 37 pockets (0 through 36), the player’s average return is 36/37 ≈ 97.3%, leaving the house with a 2.7% edge. American roulette’s 38 pockets reduce the average return to 36/38 ≈ 94.7%, which translates to a 5.26% house edge. Triple‑zero wheels, with 39 pockets, lower the return further to 36/39 ≈ 92.3%.
On even‑money bets in French roulette, the la partage or en prison rule returns half of a losing stake or holds it for the next spin, effectively reducing the house advantage on those bets to about 1.35%.
Winning strategies and tips
Roulette outcomes are random, and no betting system can change the odds. Although many “systems” have been devised, they cannot alter the house advantage. On average, every bet has an expected return below 100%, meaning players will lose money in the long run. That said, you can make more informed choices:
- Choose a favorable variant: European or French roulette offers a lower house edge than American roulette, so selecting a single‑zero wheel improves your expected return.
- Stick to outside bets for longer sessions: Bets on red/black, odd/even, or high/low win nearly half the time and thus preserve bankrolls better than high‑payout inside bets. They also benefit from la partage rules in French games.
- Manage your bankroll: Set a budget, divide it into smaller wagering units, and avoid chasing losses. Stop playing when you reach your win or loss limit.
- Avoid risky betting systems: Progression systems like the Martingale require doubling your bet after losses. Because losing streaks happen, these systems can lead to substantial losses and do not change the underlying odds.
- Learn special and call bets cautiously: Exotic wagers, such as the snake bet, cover interesting number patterns but offer the same payout as simpler bets and may not be available at all tables.
- Practice responsibly: Try free versions of roulette to become familiar with bet placement and wheel outcomes before wagering real money. Always gamble responsibly and know when to walk away.
Playing online at FanDuel Casino
FanDuel Casino is licensed to offer real‑money roulette games in a number of U.S. states: Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. To play for real money, you must be physically located in one of these states and at least 21 years old. FanDuel’s software uses geolocation to verify your location and ensures fair outcomes via certified random‑number generators. Always abide by state gambling laws and choose regulated operators for a safe experience.
Ready to Give It a Try?
Roulette mixes simplicity with suspense. Understanding the wheel layout, bet options, and house edge helps you enjoy the game with confidence. While no strategy can overcome the built-in advantage of the casino, you can improve your experience by choosing favorable variants, making sensible bets, and managing your bankroll. Whether you play online or at a land‑based table, approach roulette as entertainment, not a way to make money, and always play responsibly.
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