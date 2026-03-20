How to Play Roulette: Rules, Strategies & Gameplay Guide

Introduction – What Is Roulette?

Roulette is a simple casino game that has players wagering on where a small ball will land when a spinning wheel stops. You can make a prediction by placing chips on a layout of numbered boxes to indicate what the winning number or group of numbers might be.

Once you understand the fundamentals, you can join a table, place your chips, watch the wheel spin, and see if your bet pays off. While roulette is entirely a game of chance, knowing the table layout, bet types, and house edge helps you make informed wagers to make the most out of your stake.

For a quick overview of how to play roulette, check out this video by FanDuel Casino.

The Roulette Wheel and Table Layout

Roulette table. A roulette table is covered with boxes representing every number on the wheel. Players can wager on single numbers or groups of numbers, such as odd/even, red/black, or ranges (high/low).

Roulette wheel. The wheel contains pockets corresponding to the numbers printed on the table. In European (single‑zero) roulette, the wheel has 37 pockets (0 and 1–36), but American roulette has 38 pockets because an additional 00 is included, which increases the house advantage. During play, the dealer spins the wheel and drops a ball; once it lands, any bets on that number or the group will win.

How Roulette Works

At the beginning of each spin, players place chips on the table to indicate their bets. After bets close, the dealer (croupier for European style) spins the wheel in one direction while simultaneously rolling a small ball the opposite way. The ball gradually slows and settles into one of the numbered pockets. Any wagers on that number or a group containing it win, and the dealer pays out according to the odds posted for that bet.

Because there are 37 pockets on a European wheel and 38 on an American wheel, the chance of a particular single‑number bet hitting is 1/37 or 1/38, respectively. The casino’s payout formula returns the original stake plus a set multiple, which would break even if there were only 36 numbers; the extra zero pockets are what give the casino its edge.

Bet Types in Roulette

Roulette bets fall into two categories: outside bets (bets around the edge of the table that cover many numbers) and inside bets (bets placed on specific numbers or small groups within the numbered grid). Outside bets have lower payouts but higher chances of winning, while inside bets pay more because they cover fewer numbers.

Outside bets

These are bets on the outside and represent categories of numbers.

Red/Black: Bet on the color of the winning number. With 18 red and 18 black numbers, naturally, a winning color bet pays even money (1:1).

Odd/Even: Bet that the winning number will be odd or even, which also pays 1:1.

High/Low: Bets on low numbers (1–18) or high numbers (19–36) also pay 1:1.

Dozens: Bets on a block of 12 numbers: 1–12 (first dozen), 13–24 (second dozen), or 25–36 (third dozen) pay 2:1.

Columns: Bets on a vertical column of 12 numbers also pay 2:1.

Inside bets

These are bets on the numbers inside the main betting area on the table. You can bet on one or multiple numbers at a time based on where you place your chips.

Straight Up: A bet on a single number (0, 00, or 1–36) has the highest payout of 35:1.

Split: A bet on two adjacent numbers, placed on the line between them, pays 17:1.

Street: A bet on three numbers in a row (e.g., 1‑2‑3), placed on the outer edge of the row, pays 11:1.

Square (Corner): A bet on four numbers that form a square on the layout, placed in the center of the four numbers, pays 8:1.

Basket (Top Line): A bet on the top five numbers (0, 00, 1, 2, and 3) in American roulette pays 6:1 and is only available on double‑zero tables.

Line: A bet on six numbers in two adjacent rows (e.g., 1‑2‑3‑4‑5‑6) pays 5:1.

Payouts in Roulette

Outside Bets Payout Red Or Black 1:01 Odd Or Even 1:01 High Or Low 1:01 The Dozens 2:01 The Columns 2:01

Inside Bets Payout Straight Bets 35:01:00 Split Bets 17:01 Street Bets 11:01 Square Bets 8:01 Basket Bet 6:01 Line Bets 5:01

*Note: Payouts represent the ratio of profit to the stake; the original bet is also returned on a win.

Gameplay Walkthrough – How to Play Roulette

Place your bet: Lay chips on the table to indicate your chosen number(s) or group(s). You may spread chips across multiple bet types in the same round.