How to Bet Lionel Messi in the FIFA Club World Cup
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is here, with matches taking place at venues across the U.S. as 32 teams compete for the championship title.
The MLS's Inter Miami CF is a longshot to win the 2025 FIFA World Cup, but they remain a real threat with eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi leading the charge.
Messi is amid a strong MLS campaign, scoring 10 goals in 13 appearances -- tied for fourth in the league.
As one of the top players at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, there's no shortage of Lionel Messi odds to consider betting with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All odds below as of June 18th, 2025.
How to Bet Lionel Messi Odds
Lionel Messi Club World Cup Odds
For every Inter Miami match, FanDuel Sportsbook has a number of ways to bet Lionel Messi.
- First goalscorer
- To score or assist
- Anytime goalscorer
- To score 2 or more goals
- Anytime assist
- To score a hat-trick
Lionel Messi Club World Cup Top Goalscorer Odds
Messi has +3100 odds to be the Club World Cup's top goalscorer. That ranks 14th among all Club World Cup participants.
Club World Cup Top Goalscorer
Odds
|Erling Haaland
|+600
|Jamal Musiala
|+600
|Kylian Mbappe
|+650
|Kingsley Coman
|+650
|Michael Olise
|+1600
|Harry Kane
|+1600
|Lautaro Martinez
|+1800
Inter Miami Club World Cup Odds
On top of Messi odds, you can bet Inter Miami Club World Cup futures with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Inter Miami Club World Cup Winner Odds
Inter Miami has +10000 odds to win the 2025 Club World Cup.
2025 Club World Cup Winner
Odds
|Paris St-G
|+320
|Real Madrid
|+470
|Man City
|+500
|Bayern Munich
|+700
|Chelsea
|+1000
|Inter
|+2100
|Atletico Madrid
|+2300
Inter Miami Club World Cup Group A Odds
- Inter Miami has +470 odds to win Group A.
- Inter Miami has +140 odds to qualify out of Group A.
