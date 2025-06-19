How to Bet Lionel Messi in the FIFA Club World Cup

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is here, with matches taking place at venues across the U.S. as 32 teams compete for the championship title.

The MLS's Inter Miami CF is a longshot to win the 2025 FIFA World Cup, but they remain a real threat with eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi leading the charge.

Messi is amid a strong MLS campaign, scoring 10 goals in 13 appearances -- tied for fourth in the league.

As one of the top players at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, there's no shortage of Lionel Messi odds to consider betting with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All odds below as of June 18th, 2025.

How to Bet Lionel Messi Odds

Lionel Messi Club World Cup Odds

For every Inter Miami match, FanDuel Sportsbook has a number of ways to bet Lionel Messi.

First goalscorer

To score or assist

Anytime goalscorer

To score 2 or more goals

Anytime assist

To score a hat-trick

Messi has +3100 odds to be the Club World Cup's top goalscorer. That ranks 14th among all Club World Cup participants.

Club World Cup Top Goalscorer Odds Erling Haaland +600 Jamal Musiala +600 Kylian Mbappe +650 Kingsley Coman +650 Michael Olise +1600 Harry Kane +1600 Lautaro Martinez +1800 View Full Table ChevronDown

Inter Miami Club World Cup Odds

On top of Messi odds, you can bet Inter Miami Club World Cup futures with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Inter Miami has +10000 odds to win the 2025 Club World Cup.

2025 Club World Cup Winner Odds Paris St-G +320 Real Madrid +470 Man City +500 Bayern Munich +700 Chelsea +1000 Inter +2100 Atletico Madrid +2300 View Full Table ChevronDown

Inter Miami has +470 odds to win Group A .

. Inter Miami has +140 odds to qualify out of Group A.

Download our free printable bracket, schedule, and betting odds for the 2025 Club World Cup.

