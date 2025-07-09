How Many Games Will the Seahawks Win in 2025? Win Total Betting Odds and Prediction

With the 2025 NFL season now just around the corner, we've got a good idea of what each roster will look like this fall.

What should we expect from the Seattle Seahawks, and how are the betting markets viewing them?

We're going to dive into that today, checking out FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds for the Seahawks and then discussing what my win total model says is in store.

NOTE: Win total projection is as of publication on July 9th. All betting odds are subject to change. To see projections for other teams, check out FanDuel Research's NFL home page.

Seahawks 2025 Win Total Betting Odds

Seattle Seahawks - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Seattle Seahawks - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Over 4.5 Wins -900 Under 4.5 Wins +600 Over 5.5 Wins -430 Under 5.5 Wins +340 Over 7.5 Wins -135 Under 7.5 Wins +115 Over 9.5 Wins +210 Under 9.5 Wins -250 Over 11.5 Wins +550 Under 11.5 Wins -800 View more odds in Sportsbook

Seahawks 2025 Win Total Prediction

The market is expecting regression for the Seahawks in 2025 after a 10-win season last year. I side with the market on this one.

My model has the Seahawks projected at 7.3 wins this upcoming year. Most of that stems from concerns around the passing game. Not only is Sam Darnold unproven outside of Kevin O'Connell's system, but the downgrade to Cooper Kupp from D.K. Metcalf is a red flag, especially with no true vertical receiving threats on the roster.

We saw new OC Klint Kubiak cook early in the year with the New Orleans Saints before injuries piled up. Maybe he can duplicate the success O'Connell had with Darnold. There's just enough downside potential here where the under on 7.5 wins does seem to be the slight proper lean.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.