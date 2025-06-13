How Many Games Will the Patriots Win in 2025? Win Total Betting Odds and Prediction

With the 2025 NFL season now just around the corner, we've got a good idea of what each roster will look like this fall.

What should we expect from the New England Patriots, and how are the betting markets viewing them?

We're going to dive into that today, checking out FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds for the Patriots and then discussing what my win total model says is in store.

NOTE: Win total projection is as of publication on June 13th. All betting odds are subject to change. To see projections for other teams, check out FanDuel Research's NFL home page.

Patriots 2025 Win Total Betting Odds

New England Patriots - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 New England Patriots - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Over 5.5 Wins -550 Under 5.5 Wins +410 Over 7.5 Wins -160 Under 7.5 Wins +135 Over 9.5 Wins +175 Under 9.5 Wins -210 View more odds in Sportsbook

Patriots 2025 Win Total Prediction

As fun as Drake Maye is, I think expectations for the Patriots have gotten a smidge high.

My model has them projected at 6.7 wins. There are a couple of reasons for that.

First, the supporting cast around Maye still isn't that good. They're heavily dependent on a 31-year-old Stefon Diggs, who looked explosive at minicamp off a torn ACL but had middling underlying numbers each of the past two seasons despite playing with quality quarterbacks.

Second, we should have questions about the defense. Even with Christian Gonzalez playing elite football last year, their pass defense numbers were poor. I'm baking in progression across the board defensively thanks to key reinforcements in Milton Williams, Harold Landry, and others, but they had a lot of ground to make up.

Thus, as scary as it is, I do think there's good value in under 7.5 wins at +135. Maybe Maye comes out, gives that thought the middle finger, and helps them blow past this number. But there's still plenty to prove here, making the plus money attractive.

