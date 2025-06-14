Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 14

Odds updated as of 10:14 a.m.

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the New York Yankees facing the Boston Red Sox.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Red Sox Game Info

New York Yankees (42-26) vs. Boston Red Sox (35-36)

Date: Saturday, June 14, 2025

Saturday, June 14, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: FOX

Yankees vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-168) | BOS: (+142)

NYY: (-168) | BOS: (+142) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-104) | BOS: +1.5 (-115)

NYY: -1.5 (-104) | BOS: +1.5 (-115) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon (Yankees) - 8-4, 2.87 ERA vs Hunter Dobbins (Red Sox) - 3-1, 4.20 ERA

The Yankees will call on Carlos Rodon (8-4) against the Red Sox and Hunter Dobbins (3-1). Rodon's team is 4-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Rodon's team has a record of 8-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Red Sox have a 7-1-0 ATS record in Dobbins' eight starts with a set spread. The Red Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Dobbins' starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those games.

Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (60%)

Yankees vs Red Sox Moneyline

New York is a -168 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a +142 underdog at home.

Yankees vs Red Sox Spread

The Yankees are at the Red Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (-104 to cover) on the runline. Boston is -115 to cover.

The Yankees-Red Sox game on June 14 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 39, or 67.2%, of the 58 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season New York has come away with a win 17 times in 21 chances when named as a favorite of at least -168 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 29 of their 67 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 32-35-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Sox have been the moneyline underdog 21 total times this season. They've finished 9-12 in those games.

Boston has a record of 1-3 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer (25%).

The Red Sox have played in 71 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-36-2).

The Red Sox have a 36-35-0 record ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 99 hits and an OBP of .485, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .780. He's batting .390.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .251 with 11 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 95th, his on-base percentage 96th, and his slugging percentage 74th.

Paul Goldschmidt has collected 78 base hits, an OBP of .367 and a slugging percentage of .451 this season.

Anthony Volpe is batting .248 with a .321 OBP and 38 RBI for New York this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has an on-base percentage of .405, a team-high for the Red Sox. He's batting .275 and slugging .502.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 48th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Jarren Duran's .425 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .269 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He ranks 58th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 85th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .254 with 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 14 walks.

Carlos Narvaez has 14 doubles, six home runs and 23 walks while batting .280.

Yankees vs Red Sox Head to Head

6/13/2025: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/8/2025: 11-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

11-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 6/7/2025: 10-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-7 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/6/2025: 9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/15/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/14/2024: 7-1 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-1 BOS (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/13/2024: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/12/2024: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/28/2024: 8-2 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-2 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/27/2024: 11-8 NYY (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!