2 Best FIFA Club World Cup Bets and Player Props for Inter Miami vs. Al Ahly

The expanded 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is here, bringing together the top clubs across the globe. With that comes plentiful betting options each and every day.

When looking at the soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for Saturday's Inter Miami vs. Al Ahly game?

Club World Cup Betting Picks for Inter Miami vs. Al Ahly

Inter Miami and Al Ahly open the tourney at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, and I like the MLS side to net multiple goals.

Lionel Messi and company come into this event in good goal-scoring form, scoring five, four and three goals over their last three contests -- all of which were MLS matches. They typically have to keep their foot on the gas in attack because they're not very good defensively. In that three-match span, they've also conceded six total goals.

While it's fair to question how Messi and Inter Miami's aging core will fare against better competition now that they've grown accustomed to an MLS schedule, that's not as big of a worry in this match versus an Al Ahly side from Egypt.

While Al Ahly won't be a pushover as they're historically an African power -- winning the CAF Champions League 12 times in their history -- Inter Miami's talented attack figures to be a big step up in competition for this side. Plus, this will be the first match in charge for new Al Ahly manager Jose Riveiro.

Despite losing a lot of the short-area quickness he had in his prime, Messi is still a lethal attacker.

He's produced five goals and 10 assists through 12 MLS starts this season while placing 2.42 shots on target per 90 minutes. He's recorded at least two shots on target in 11 of those 12 starts.

Messi has also shown he can still be a threat against tougher foes. In two June World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Chile, Messi totaled six shots (one on target) across 111 minutes played. Al Ahly will be a much easier matchup than either of those two South American national teams.

This tourney-opening match versus Al Ahly is a standalone clash on Saturday night, so all eyes will be on Messi. I expect him to come out firing.

