Diamondbacks vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 14

On Saturday in MLB, the Arizona Diamondbacks are playing the San Diego Padres.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (35-34) vs. San Diego Padres (38-30)

Date: Saturday, June 14, 2025

Saturday, June 14, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: FOX

Diamondbacks vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-172) | SD: (+144)

ARI: (-172) | SD: (+144) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+115) | SD: +1.5 (-138)

ARI: -1.5 (+115) | SD: +1.5 (-138) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Diamondbacks vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 4-8, 5.15 ERA vs Ryan Bergert (Padres) - 1-0, 1.26 ERA

The probable starters are Zac Gallen (4-8) for the Diamondbacks and Ryan Bergert (1-0) for the Padres. Gallen's team is 5-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Gallen's team has a record of 2-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Bergert has started two games with set spreads, and the Padres covered in both opportunities. The Padres were the underdog on the moneyline for two Bergert starts this season -- they won both.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (54.7%)

Diamondbacks vs Padres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Diamondbacks, San Diego is the underdog at +144, and Arizona is -172 playing at home.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Spread

The Padres are at the Diamondbacks, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Padres are +115 to cover the spread, and the Diamondbacks are -138.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Diamondbacks-Padres game on June 14, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 23, or 52.3%, of the 44 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Arizona has come away with a win seven times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -172 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 32 of their 66 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 66 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 32-34-0 against the spread.

The Padres have been the moneyline underdog 30 total times this season. They've gone 14-16 in those games.

San Diego has played as a moneyline underdog of +144 or longer in just two games this season, which it won both.

The Padres have played in 67 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-38-2).

The Padres have a 36-31-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.7% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona with 71 hits, batting .260 this season with 40 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .338 and a slugging percentage of .582.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 76th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Carroll will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .286 with two triples, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Josh Naylor has hit nine homers this season while driving in 47 runs. He's batting .302 this season and slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Among qualified hitters, he is 15th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Naylor has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .474 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.

Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona with an OBP of .362 this season while batting .267 with 38 walks and 35 runs scored.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .230 with a .304 OBP and 52 RBI for Arizona this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has totaled 82 hits with a .379 on-base percentage and a .506 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Padres. He's batting .319.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks eighth in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .264. He's slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .347.

He is 65th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Luis Arraez has 15 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 13 walks while hitting .273.

Gavin Sheets is hitting .251 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 16 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Head to Head

6/13/2025: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/29/2024: 11-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

11-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/28/2024: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-0 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/27/2024: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/7/2024: 9-1 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-1 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/6/2024: 7-5 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-5 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/5/2024: 10-8 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-8 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/9/2024: 9-3 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-3 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/8/2024: 13-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

13-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/7/2024: 10-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

