Nationals vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 14

The Washington Nationals will take on the Miami Marlins in MLB action on Saturday.

Nationals vs Marlins Game Info

Washington Nationals (30-39) vs. Miami Marlins (26-41)

Date: Saturday, June 14, 2025

Saturday, June 14, 2025 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MLB Network, MASN2, and FDSFL

Nationals vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: WSH: (-126) | MIA: (+108)

WSH: (-126) | MIA: (+108) Spread: WSH: -1.5 (+152) | MIA: +1.5 (-184)

WSH: -1.5 (+152) | MIA: +1.5 (-184) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Nationals vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trevor Williams (Nationals) - 3-7, 5.91 ERA vs Cade Gibson (Marlins) - 1-3, 0.93 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Nationals will send Trevor Williams (3-7) to the mound, while Cade Gibson (1-3) will get the nod for the Marlins. Williams' team is 7-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. This will be Williams' first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Gibson never pitched as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Nationals vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nationals win (58.1%)

Nationals vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Marlins-Nationals, Miami is the underdog at +108, and Washington is -126 playing at home.

Nationals vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the spread (-184 to cover), and Washington is +152 to cover the runline.

Nationals vs Marlins Over/Under

Nationals versus Marlins, on June 14, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Nationals vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Nationals have been chosen as favorites in nine games this year and have walked away with the win two times (22.2%) in those games.

Washington has a record of 1-2 when favored by -126 or more this year.

The Nationals' games have gone over the total in 32 of their 66 opportunities.

The Nationals are 36-30-0 against the spread in their 66 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have gone 22-35 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.6% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Miami has a record of 16-31 (34%).

In the 66 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-31-0).

The Marlins have a 36-30-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood leads Washington in OBP (.377), slugging percentage (.548) and total hits (75) this season. He has a .287 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 25th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Wood hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .450 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

C.J. Abrams is hitting .270 with 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 13 walks, while slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 56th, his on-base percentage 72nd, and his slugging percentage 41st.

Abrams brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .368 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs.

Luis Garcia has 56 hits this season and has a slash line of .260/.305/.400.

Garcia takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .235 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Nathaniel Lowe is batting .229 with a .295 OBP and 44 RBI for Washington this season.

Lowe takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is batting .233 with seven doubles, six home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .365 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 130th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 116th and he is 134th in slugging.

Kyle Stowers' 61 hits and .466 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .276 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 43rd in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Agustin Ramirez is batting .237 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 13 walks.

Eric Wagaman has 14 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .252.

Nationals vs Marlins Head to Head

6/13/2025: 11-9 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-9 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/13/2025: 11-4 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

11-4 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/12/2025: 7-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/11/2025: 7-4 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-4 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/15/2024: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/14/2024: 4-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/13/2024: 4-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/12/2024: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/4/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/3/2024: 6-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

