Dodgers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 14

Odds updated as of 10:15 a.m.

The MLB slate on Saturday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the San Francisco Giants.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup.

Dodgers vs Giants Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (41-29) vs. San Francisco Giants (41-29)

Date: Saturday, June 14, 2025

Saturday, June 14, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: MLB Network, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-BA

Dodgers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-174) | SF: (+146)

LAD: (-174) | SF: (+146) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+114) | SF: +1.5 (-137)

LAD: -1.5 (+114) | SF: +1.5 (-137) Total: 9 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Dodgers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers) - 1-0, 4.35 ERA vs Landen Roupp (Giants) - 4-4, 3.42 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Clayton Kershaw (1-0, 4.35 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Landen Roupp (4-4, 3.42 ERA). Kershaw and his team have a record of 2-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Kershaw's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-2). The Giants have gone 5-8-0 against the spread when Roupp starts. The Giants have a 4-4 record in Roupp's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (51.1%)

Dodgers vs Giants Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -174 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a +146 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Giants Spread

The Giants are +1.5 on the spread (-137 to cover), and Los Angeles is +114 to cover the runline.

Dodgers vs Giants Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Dodgers-Giants on June 14, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 35 wins in the 57 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 21-13 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -174 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 40 of their 69 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 69 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 30-39-0 against the spread.

The Giants have been the moneyline underdog 25 total times this season. They've finished 14-11 in those games.

San Francisco has played as a moneyline underdog of +146 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Giants have played in 70 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-36-2).

The Giants have covered 47.1% of their games this season, going 33-37-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.615) and total hits (78) this season. He's batting .286 with an on-base percentage of .379.

Among all qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is third in slugging.

Mookie Betts is hitting .266 with seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 32 walks, while slugging .414 with an on-base percentage of .351.

He is 62nd in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Freddie Freeman has collected 75 base hits, an OBP of .410 and a slugging percentage of .568 this season.

Andy Pages is batting .282 with a .323 OBP and 41 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .270 with 17 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 56th, his on-base percentage is 79th, and he is 75th in slugging.

Heliot Ramos paces his team with 77 hits and a .366 OBP, with a team-high .477 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .294.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Wilmer Flores is batting .263 with six doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks.

Mike Yastrzemski has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 31 walks while batting .242.

Dodgers vs Giants Head to Head

6/13/2025: 6-2 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-2 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/25/2024: 6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/24/2024: 8-3 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-3 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/23/2024: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/22/2024: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/30/2024: 10-4 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-4 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/29/2024: 14-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

14-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/28/2024: 5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/15/2024: 4-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/14/2024: 10-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!