Mariners vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 14

Odds updated as of 10:15 a.m.

The MLB slate on Saturday includes the Seattle Mariners facing the Cleveland Guardians.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mariners vs Guardians Game Info

Seattle Mariners (34-34) vs. Cleveland Guardians (35-33)

Date: Saturday, June 14, 2025

Saturday, June 14, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and CLEG

Mariners vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-130) | CLE: (+110)

SEA: (-130) | CLE: (+110) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+168) | CLE: +1.5 (-205)

SEA: -1.5 (+168) | CLE: +1.5 (-205) Total: 7 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mariners vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 1-3, 6.53 ERA vs Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 4-6, 3.81 ERA

The probable pitchers are George Kirby (1-3) for the Mariners and Tanner Bibee (4-6) for the Guardians. Kirby and his team have yet to cover the spread in any of their four chances this season. Kirby's team has been victorious in 25% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-3. The Guardians have gone 6-6-0 against the spread when Bibee starts. The Guardians have a 2-4 record in Bibee's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (60.8%)

Mariners vs Guardians Moneyline

Seattle is the favorite, -130 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +110 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are at the Mariners, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Guardians are +168 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are -205.

Mariners vs Guardians Over/Under

The over/under for Mariners-Guardians on June 14 is 7. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (50%) in those contests.

This year Seattle has won 17 of 32 games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 36 of their 67 opportunities.

In 67 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 29-38-0 against the spread.

The Guardians have won 45.2% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (19-23).

Cleveland is 7-12 (winning just 36.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Guardians have combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times this season for a 31-33-2 record against the over/under.

The Guardians have covered 48.5% of their games this season, going 32-34-0 ATS.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 65 hits, which ranks first among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .262 with 37 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .372 and a slugging percentage of .621.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is second in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .753, fueled by an OBP of .326 and a team-best slugging percentage of .428 this season. He's batting .264.

His batting average ranks 65th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 88th, and his slugging percentage 82nd.

Rodriguez brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .375 with three doubles and an RBI.

J.P. Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.399) this season, fueled by 67 hits.

Jorge Polanco has 11 home runs, 33 RBI and a batting average of .266 this season.

Polanco heads into this game on an eight-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .308 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has 81 hits with a .389 on-base percentage and a .540 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Guardians. He's batting .327.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Steven Kwan is hitting .308 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .370.

His batting average ranks 13th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 27th, and he is 76th in slugging.

Carlos Santana is hitting .251 with six doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks.

Kyle Manzardo has seven doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .206.

Mariners vs Guardians Head to Head

6/13/2025: 7-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/20/2024: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/19/2024: 8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/18/2024: 8-5 SEA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-5 SEA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/3/2024: 8-0 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-0 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/2/2024: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/1/2024: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/9/2023: 7-6 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-6 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/8/2023: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/7/2023: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!