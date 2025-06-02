How Many Games Will the Packers Win in 2025? Win Total Betting Odds and Prediction

With the 2025 NFL season now just around the corner, we've got a good idea of what each roster will look like this fall.

What should we expect from the Green Bay Packers, and how are the betting markets viewing them?

We're going to dive into that today, checking out FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds for the Packers and then discussing what my win total model says is in store.

NOTE: Win total projection is as of publication on June 2nd. All betting odds are subject to change. To see projections for other teams, check out FanDuel Research's NFL home page.

Packers 2025 Win Total Betting Odds

Green Bay Packers - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Green Bay Packers - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Over 7.5 Wins -240 Under 7.5 Wins +200 Over 9.5 Wins +115 Under 9.5 Wins -140 Over 11.5 Wins +340 Under 11.5 Wins -430 View more odds in Sportsbook

Packers 2025 Win Total Prediction

The Packers' young core keeps me optimistic about them even in a brutally tough NFC North.

My model has the Packers projected at 9.9 wins, comfortably second in the division behind the Detroit Lions. They're +115 to go over 9.5 wins, so it does seem as though I'm a smidge above market on this team.

Part of this is a bet on Jordan Love, who has put up solid efficiency stats even with a rotating cast of skill players the past two years. If they can finally find consistent production at wide receiver, I could see the Packers' offense reaching a new level.

The schedule is tough, though. They open with two teams that made at least the second round of the playoffs last year -- the Lions and Washington Commanders -- and have to face the Dallas Cowboys on the road in Week 4. They also close on a difficult note with five of their final seven games against 2024 playoff teams.

The potential is certainly there, though, for them to beat that stiff competition, especially if they can get progression from the youngsters.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.