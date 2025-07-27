2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Fever at Sky on Sunday 7/27/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Fever at Sky

The Fever will be without Caitlin Clark (groin) once again. Chicago could be lacking the tools to take advantage of the injury as Angel Reese (back), Michaela Onyenwere (knee), and Hailey Van Lith (ankle) are questionable while Ariel Atkins (leg) is out. If Reese does not play, the Sky will be without their top two scorers.

Indiana remains a heavy nine-point favorite due to Chicago's lengthy injury report. The list of potential absences has also moved the total down to only 157 points. Which game line could provide the best value?

In two matchups this season, the Fever and Sky combined for only 151 and 131 total points. Indiana sits in the middle of the road in pace with the seventh-quickest mark while Chicago touts the sixth-slowest tempo. Neither team could look to push the pace, helping the under.

The three-point attacks are yielding little confidence, as well. The Fever will be without Clark's 8.0 three-point attempts per game, and they are shooting the sixth-fewest triples per contest. A low volume with the third-fewest three-point shots per game should prevent the Sky from doing much beyond the arc, as well.

Indiana leans on attacking the rim with the most points in the paint per game, but Chicago gives up the fifth-fewest points in the paint per contest. The Sky could be missing plenty of paint production without Reese, and Kamilla Cardoso -- who logs 12.1 points per game (PPG) -- has shot under 43.0% in four of her past five outings. In the most recent head-to-head meeting, both teams reached only 28 points in the paint (lowest per-game average is 29.7).

With the second-lowest offensive rating while averaging only 55.0 PPG in two clashes this season, I have very little confidence in this Chicago offense. The numbers are already underwhelming, and now leading scorers Atkins (13.9 PPG) and Reese (13.8 PPG) could be out. This is our main factor for the under, but a solid paint defense from the Sky should also limit some of the Fever's points in the paint.

While Indiana's volume of three-point shooting is certainly down without Clark, this isn't hurting the team's efficiency since Clark has made only 27.9% of her three-point looks this season. The Fever still have several threats from beyond the arc, including Kelsey Mitchell (36.2%), Sophie Cunningham (41.9%), and Lexie Hull (43.7%).

Considering the Sky give up the fifth-fewest points in the paint per game, Indiana could be more prone to let it fly from three. Chicago cedes the third-most three-point shots per game while opponents shoot an efficient 37.1% from deep (the highest). The Fever's reliable three-point shooters could have a heyday.

Mitchell logs 6.1 three-point attempts per game on the season, but she's boosted this to 8.3 shots per contest while averaging 3.0 makes per game over the last three games. In the previous 10 games, Mitchell has reached at least three made shots from beyond the arc in 6 games. Furthermore, she's shooting an impressive 38.3% from three during the 10-game split.

With at least 20 points in six of the last seven games, Mitchell continues to step up with Clark missing action. I trust Mitchell's recent three-point volume, giving us a player prop to expose this weak Sky perimeter defense. Give me Mitchell to cash in at least three triples for the fourth consecutive game.

