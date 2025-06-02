How Many Games Will the Panthers Win in 2025? Win Total Betting Odds and Prediction

With the 2025 NFL season now just around the corner, we've got a good idea of what each roster will look like this fall.

What should we expect from the Carolina Panthers, and how are the betting markets viewing them?

We're going to dive into that today, checking out FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds for the Panthers and then discussing what my win total model says is in store.

NOTE: Win total projection is as of publication on June 2nd. All betting odds are subject to change. To see projections for other teams, check out FanDuel Research's NFL home page.

Panthers 2025 Win Total Betting Odds

Carolina Panthers - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Carolina Panthers - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Over 4.5 Wins -460 Under 4.5 Wins +360 Over 6.5 Wins -140 Under 6.5 Wins +120 Over 8.5 Wins +200 Under 8.5 Wins -240 View more odds in Sportsbook

Panthers 2025 Win Total Prediction

I think the betting markets have the Panthers properly handicapped as I have them projected at 6.7 wins this year.

I have them there despite being -- in my eyes -- decently high on the offense. Bryce Young took a big step forward in the second half last year, and I've got them carrying over most of those gains to 2025.

The defense is just so bad that it drags the whole thing down.

As things stand, I have the Panthers projected to score the 18th-most points on the season. They're still just 24th in projected wins, though, as the defense is expected to give up even more.

If the Panthers want to surprise and outperform the markets, they'll need both continued improvement from Young and massive improvements at slowing the opposition.

