Dodgers vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 4

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers play the New York Mets.

Dodgers vs Mets Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (37-24) vs. New York Mets (38-23)

Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Wednesday, June 4, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: MLB Network, SportsNet LA, and SNY

Dodgers vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-144) | NYM: (+122)

LAD: (-144) | NYM: (+122) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+140) | NYM: +1.5 (-170)

LAD: -1.5 (+140) | NYM: +1.5 (-170) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Dodgers vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin (Dodgers) - 3-1, 5.23 ERA vs Griffin Canning (Mets) - 5-2, 3.23 ERA

The probable starters are Tony Gonsolin (3-1) for the Dodgers and Griffin Canning (5-2) for the Mets. Gonsolin's team is 3-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Gonsolin's team is 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Mets are 6-5-0 ATS in Canning's 11 starts that had a set spread. The Mets have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Canning's starts this season, and they went 3-1 in those matchups.

Dodgers vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (51.1%)

Dodgers vs Mets Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -144 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +122 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Mets Spread

The Mets are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Mets are -170 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are +140.

Dodgers vs Mets Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Mets contest on June 4, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.

Dodgers vs Mets Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 31 wins in the 50 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 24-15 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -144 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 35 of their 60 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 28-32-0 against the spread in their 60 games that had a posted line this season.

The Mets have gone 8-8 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, New York has gone 2-2 (50%).

The Mets have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 60 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 22 of those games (22-36-2).

The Mets have covered 51.7% of their games this season, going 31-29-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 68 hits, which ranks first among Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .288 with 36 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .386 and a slugging percentage of .653.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 24th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with an OPS of 1.060. He has a slash line of .369/.435/.626 this season.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks second in batting average, second in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Freeman heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .450 with five doubles, two walks and four RBIs.

Mookie Betts has collected 54 base hits, an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .405 this season.

Andy Pages is batting .281 with a .329 OBP and 38 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Pages heads into this matchup on an eight-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .341 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor has a .498 slugging percentage, which leads the Mets. He's batting .284 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 29th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

Lindor enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .450 with four home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Pete Alonso leads his team with 65 hits and a .384 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .286 while slugging .537.

His batting average is 26th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Juan Soto is batting .233 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 45 walks.

Brandon Nimmo has 11 doubles, nine home runs and 18 walks while batting .231.

Dodgers vs Mets Head to Head

6/3/2025: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/2/2025: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/25/2025: 3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/24/2025: 5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/23/2025: 7-5 LAD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-5 LAD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 10/20/2024: 10-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

10-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 10/18/2024: 12-6 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-6 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 10/17/2024: 10-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 10/16/2024: 8-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 10/14/2024: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

